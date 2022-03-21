 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prescribed burn near Paddy’s Creek at Lake James today
0 Comments
alert top story

Prescribed burn near Paddy’s Creek at Lake James today

  • Updated
  • 0
mnh_stock_flame.jpg
Image by Ronald Plett from Pixabay

A prescribed burn will take place in the Paddy’s Creek area of Lake James today.

The 100-acre burn site is next to the Paddy’s Creek Trail between the Homestead Trail and Mill’s Creek/Paddy’s Creek connector trail, according to an email from Nora Coffey, park superintendent for Lake James State Park.

Park access will remain open but the Paddy’s Creek trail and Homestead Trail will be closed today. The burn was expected to start around 11 a.m., Coffey said.

She said the burn is being conducted with help from NC State Parks, NC Forest Service and The Nature Conservancy of NC.

Anyone with any questions should contact the Lake James State Park office at 828-584-7728.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Situation in Mariupol 'very difficult', evacuation efforts blocked

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert