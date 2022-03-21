Prescribed burn near Paddy’s Creek at Lake James today

A prescribed burn will take place in the Paddy’s Creek area of Lake James today.

The 100-acre burn site is next to the Paddy’s Creek Trail between the Homestead Trail and Mill’s Creek/Paddy’s Creek connector trail, according to an email from Nora Coffey, park superintendent for Lake James State Park.

Park access will remain open but the Paddy’s Creek trail and Homestead Trail will be closed today. The burn was expected to start around 11 a.m., Coffey said.

She said the burn is being conducted with help from NC State Parks, NC Forest Service and The Nature Conservancy of NC.

Anyone with any questions should contact the Lake James State Park office at 828-584-7728.