Prescribed burn planned on the Grandfather Ranger District

NEBO — The U.S. Forest Service is planning a 1,688-acre prescribed burn on the Grandfather Ranger District in Burke County in the coming weeks to reduce the risk of wildfires. This burn is in the Old Way Ridge unit located directly south of the tri-county junction of Burke, Caldwell and Avery counties.

The date for the burn and the actual number of units burned will depend upon weather conditions. Burning days are changeable because the proper conditions are needed — wind and relative humidity are key factors in fire behavior, safety and smoke control. Prescribed burning will only occur when environmental conditions permit. During the burn, proper personnel and equipment will be onsite and the Greentown short-cut trail, TR 268A, will be temporarily closed.

All prescribed burns are thoroughly planned and analyzed by a team of specialists to ensure that wildlife, fisheries, rare plants and historic sites are not harmed. Habitat for a variety of wildlife species can be improved through carefully planned and executed prescribed burns. Regular burns promote the growth of plants that provide food for wildlife including important game animals such as deer and wild turkey.