Prescribed burns planned on Grandfather District

NEBO — The U.S. Forest Service is planning two prescribed burns for the Grandfather Ranger District this week.

Crews will burn 3,000 acres on Roses Mountain in Burke County and 200 acres at Boyd Gap in Caldwell County.

The low- to medium-intensity burns reduce the risk of wildfires and create healthier, more diverse and more resilient forests that can better support wildlife.

The dates for the burns and the actual number of units burned will depend upon the weather. Burning days are changeable because the proper conditions are needed; wind and relative humidity are key factors in fire behavior, safety and smoke control. Prescribed burning will only occur when environmental conditions permit.

During the burns, personnel and equipment will be on site, and some roads and trails might be closed to ensure safety.

All prescribed burns are planned and analyzed by a team of specialists to ensure that wildlife, fisheries, rare plants and historic sites are not harmed. Habitat for a variety of wildlife can be improved through carefully planned and executed burns. Regular burns promote the growth of plants that provide food for wildlife, including important game animals such as deer and turkey.

Prescribed burning is an important and versatile forest management tool that can mimic natural fire disturbances and reduce underbrush and flammable vegetation, which is key to limiting wildfire growth.