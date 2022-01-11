Presentation cancelled due to rising COVID cases

From staff reports
Presentation canceled due to COVID-19 surge
The History Museum of Burke County has canceled its “Coffee at the Museum” presentation scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday featuring Molly Hemstreet, owner of Opportunity Threads and executive co-director of The Industrial Commons, due to concerns over rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the county.
The presentation has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10.
For information, call the museum at 828-437-1777.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.