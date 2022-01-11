 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presentation cancelled due to rising COVID cases
History Museum of Burke County

Presentation canceled due to COVID-19 surge

The History Museum of Burke County has canceled its “Coffee at the Museum” presentation scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday featuring Molly Hemstreet, owner of Opportunity Threads and executive co-director of The Industrial Commons, due to concerns over rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the county.

The presentation has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10.

For information, call the museum at 828-437-1777.

