Those who would like to learn more about how county government functions will have the opportunity with an upcoming free presentation.

Scott Mulwee, chair of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, and Brian Epley, the new county manager, will speak at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the History Museum of Burke County as part of its “Coffee at the Museum” series.

“We will be addressing current issues such as reevaluation, our capital improvement plan and the financial health of the county,” Mulwee said. “I would encourage citizens to attend and ask questions.”

Mulwee was born and raised in Burke County, according to his biography. He has worked as a financial advisor with Edward Jones for the last 20 years.

“As chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, Scott lends his financial knowledge and leadership to guide and grow Burke County in an informed and prudent way for the benefit of all citizens,” his biography reads.

He also serves as chair of the board of directors of the Burke County Tourism Development Authority and trustee of Western Piedmont Community College, and participates in other civic organizations and activities.

Epley took over county manager duties from Bryan Steen Feb. 1, according to his biography. He previously worked for Cleveland County as its finance director before being promoted to deputy county manager and then county manager in 2018. Prior to that, he worked for several years as an external local government auditor.

The Coffee at the Museum presentation is free and open to the community, and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the museum at 828-437-1777.