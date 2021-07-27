Presentation to raise awareness of addiction issues

The Burke Substance Abuse Network encourages people to learn more about a widespread problem in the community with a free event.
BSAN will welcome nationally known speaker Stephen Hill, who will speak about his addiction and recovery journey at a special event called “Speak Sobriety and Secrets Revealed” from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Morganton Community House.
“The purpose is to encourage conversations around the continuum of care as it relates to substance use (prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery),” said Kim James, executive director of Burke Recovery. “If we don't at least destigmatize talking about substance use, how can we move toward solution development and implementation? By bringing in guest speakers like Stephen Hill and his father, Kevin Hill, we reinforce the model that this is not a disease of the shadows – instead, addiction is a disease that has no qualms about killing anyone, regardless of gender, race, etc.”
Hill, who shares his story on his website, speaksobriety.com, suffered from drug addiction for more than a decade and went through several different treatment programs before going sober in 2012. After he recovered, he was offered a full-time position at the treatment center to help others along their recovery journeys. He also was able to graduate from college and receive his law license. He now speaks around the country about substance addiction and has written a book called, “A Journey to Recovery,” which reached No. 1 in the New Release in Drug Dependency category on Amazon.
“The ‘Talk it Out’ campaign through the North Carolina ABC Commission and some colleagues of ours in Wilson County have both had Stephen as a featured speaker, and we were captured by his story and his willingness to be open and share his story,” James said. “He is not the stereotype of a ‘drug addict’ and proves there is no set formula for how substance use affects people and their families.”
Hill described what he will share in his presentation.
“Attendees can expect to learn about warning signs concerning the onset of substance use disorder, why substance use is more dangerous now than ever before, how to support someone in recovery and not enable someone who is actively addicted, what are considered effective and ineffective measures for prevention, treatment and recovery (i.e. protective factors vs. punitive measures, 28-day programs vs. extended care, treatment vs. incarceration), (and) how to teach people to take what most people perceive as a weakness or bad experience and turn it into something positive that now becomes a strength — turning your mess into a message,” Hill said.
He said “easier access to long-term addiction treatment that encompasses mental health, physical health, counseling, support, education and employment” is greatly needed.
“I hope to give hope,” Hill said. “I want everyone in attendance to understand the importance of choices and second chances. The choices a person makes as an individual will not only affect them, but those around them as well. But everyone makes mistakes, and some mistakes have significantly worse consequences than others. It is so important not to contribute to stigma and judge people who are struggling. Instead, do everything you can to support someone who is struggling and put them in a position to have a real second chance at life.”
The event will be divided into two parts: after Hill speaks, BSAN will present a simulation of a teenage boy’s room and give tips on what to be aware of to help keep children from misusing substances.
“The simulation series, Secrets Revealed, which is a program designed by Drug-Free Burke, a component of BSAN, allows the attendee to experience first-hand the dangers of substance use in their home and guides attendees through the process of what to look for,” James said. “It is truly an eye-opening experience that makes you take a second look at everything, because paying extra attention may save a life.”
She said it’s imperative that parents remain vigilant and involved in their children’s lives to help keep them safe.
“Too many times we hear people say, ‘Not my kid,’ even when the proof exists in the form of 911 calls and death certificates,” James said. “These are your kids, and one dying is one too many. Knowledge is power, and Secrets Revealed is paramount in educating parents and other caregivers about what they should be paying attention to and looking for.”
Hill had some advice of his own for parents.
“The most important thing for parents to do is to keep an open line of communication, speak openly and honestly about the issues surrounding substance use, and lead by example,” he said. “It is vital that kids trust their parents enough to have honest conversations about what is really going on in their lives and what they are exposed to.”
Although the event is free to attend, those interested in going must register online at https://bit.ly/2WiPDhy or by emailing bcacdkim@gmail.com by 6 p.m. Thursday. Breakfast, refreshments and giveaways are included in the presentation.
“If you're familiar with Real Talk with Real People, the social media talk show produced by BSAN (https://bit.ly/3iS4TJT), you'll enjoy this event,” James said. “It's real, it's filled with hope and it goes beyond just talking about the problem and provides strides toward realistic community-based solutions. We want people to leave with broadened minds and softened hearts after hearing Stephen. But just as important, we want them to have their eyes opened through the simulation experience. Hope and reality have to exist simultaneously in every conversation and initiative.”
