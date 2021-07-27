Presentation to raise awareness of addiction issues

“The ‘Talk it Out’ campaign through the North Carolina ABC Commission and some colleagues of ours in Wilson County have both had Stephen as a featured speaker, and we were captured by his story and his willingness to be open and share his story,” James said. “He is not the stereotype of a ‘drug addict’ and proves there is no set formula for how substance use affects people and their families.”

Hill described what he will share in his presentation.

“Attendees can expect to learn about warning signs concerning the onset of substance use disorder, why substance use is more dangerous now than ever before, how to support someone in recovery and not enable someone who is actively addicted, what are considered effective and ineffective measures for prevention, treatment and recovery (i.e. protective factors vs. punitive measures, 28-day programs vs. extended care, treatment vs. incarceration), (and) how to teach people to take what most people perceive as a weakness or bad experience and turn it into something positive that now becomes a strength — turning your mess into a message,” Hill said.

He said “easier access to long-term addiction treatment that encompasses mental health, physical health, counseling, support, education and employment” is greatly needed.