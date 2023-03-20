The History Museum of Burke County will welcome Dr. Joel Welch, president of Western Piedmont Community College, who will share information about the school at 10 a.m. Thursday at the museum as part of its “Coffee at the Museum” series.

Welch earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina; a Master of Engineering in Civil Engineering from The University of South Carolina and a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from Clemson University, according to his biography.

He is a licensed professional engineer and has worked on civil and environmental projects across the country. He has spent the past 24 years working in community colleges, where he started as an instructor in hazardous materials technology and advanced to serve as a department chair, dean and provost prior to be named as the seventh president of WPCC in 2020.

Welch was a member of the 2020-21 Aspen Presidential Fellowship, a highly selected leadership program preparing the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success. He also completed the college’s strategic plan, “Vision 2025.” This included a new vision statement that WPCC is a transformational community leader that empowers all individuals to achieve success.

He serves on the board of directors for the Burke County Health Department and Burke Development Inc. and on the board of trustees for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools’ Commission on Colleges. In 2021, he was selected for the Belk Center’s Rural College Leaders Program, a cohort of 10 North Carolina rural colleges selected to work together to address systemic barriers and close gaps in completion rates for students from low-income backgrounds, students of color and those living in rural communities. The program will build networks of practice, sharing promising models of improving and sustaining equitable student outcomes that incorporate college-level and statewide policy changes.

Welch has helped to bring together industry, secondary and post-secondary educational entities to develop pathways that support student success through projects such as apprenticeship programs, NSF funded projects, industry recognized certifications and open educational resources. These projects and grants have all focused on developing pathways to a successful career for students while reducing their cost. He has published articles and presented to numerous industries on developing a highly skilled workforce.

In addition, he has served as an evaluator for SACSCOC, a program evaluator for the Accreditation Board of Engineering and Technology, a board member for South Carolina Skills USA, and a member of the North Carolina Community College System Curriculum Course Review Committee.

The presentation Thursday is free and open to the community, and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the museum at 828-437-1777.