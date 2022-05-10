Pressure canner testing available

Don’t you just love all of the great fresh fruits and vegetables that are part of summer? Whether you are growing your own or purchasing at our local farmers market, it is exciting to have enough fresh products to enjoy now and preserve some for later.

In recent years, we have seen an increase in the number of people interested in preserving food at home.

It is recommended that dial gauge home pressure canners be checked and tested for accuracy each year. Several things can affect the accuracy of the gauge: handling, regular use, age and storage conditions. A gauge that is not accurate can be dangerous and can affect the safety and quality of the foods you preserve.

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension—Burke County Center is offering a free dial gauge pressure canner testing service again this year. We also have available research-based information and recipes using all forms of food preservation.

Call the center at 828-764-9480 or email Brandi Silver, family and consumer sciences extension agent, at bsilver@ncsu.edu to request information or arrange a time for canner testing.

Bring only your dial-gauge pressure canner lid with gauge and rubber gasket, if it has a gasket.

We all know the joys of preserving summer’s bounty for the cold days of winter when delicious fruits and vegetables taste even better! N.C. Cooperative Extension is pleased to answer your questions and provide research-based information from Cooperative Extension, the National Center for Home Food Preservation, and other research-based resources. We look forward to hearing from you this season!

We also have copies of the food preservation reference book from the University of Georgia Extension, “So Easy to Preserve.” They can be purchased at our office for $20.

Spring Williams-Byrd is the county Extension director for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480, or at spring_williams@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension—Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.