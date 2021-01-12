Preventing animal bites

Make sure your pet has a safe pace of their own. This should be a place like a crate or a room where they can decompress. If a pet is in their space, they should be left alone. If you are having company over, consider keeping your pets separate unless the pet is comfortable with strangers. Allow your pets ample time to exercise their bodies and their brains. This could include long walks or enrichment puzzle toys to keep them occupied. Teach your children how to respect animals and what signals to look for when a cat or dog is stressed. Never leave your young children unattended with your pets. Make a point to research appropriate body language. Learn signals of escalating stress. Do not try and pet stray animals. If you see a healthy stray animal, let it be and hopefully it will find its way back to its family. If you see the animal more than once or they are sick or injured, please call Animal Services for assistance. Keep your pets up if you are expecting a delivery or have a safe place designated for the delivery driver to place the package. Make sure your pet is current on all vaccinations including their rabies vaccine. Rabies vaccines are mandatory for all cats, dogs, and ferrets over 4 months of age. Keep in mind that as pets age, like us, they can develop soreness from arthritis and other body stresses. When animals experience pain, it is a natural response to want to bite, snap at, or scratch whatever is causing the pain. If you feel your pet is not as chipper as it used to be and you feel they may be in pain, consult with your veterinarian.