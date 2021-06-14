 Skip to main content
Prison to host job fair with same-day offers Tuesday
Prison to host job fair with same-day offers Tuesday

Sign outside Foothills Correctional Institute

The Foothills Correctional Institute and three other western North Carolina prisons are holding job fairs at their facilities today.

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

RALEIGH — Two local prisons are among those that will be hosting hiring events Tuesday. 

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety will host hiring events on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for correctional officer positions at four locations throughout western North Carolina.

Foothills, Forsyth, Marion and Piedmont correctional facilities invite candidates for interviews and will provide same-day offers to those who qualify.

Addresses for the prisons are: 

  • Foothills Correctional Institution: 5150 Western Ave., Morganton

  • Marion Correctional Institution: 355 Old Glenwood Road, Marion

  • Forsyth Correctional Center: 307 Craft Drive, Winston-Salem

  • Piedmont Correctional Institution: 1245 Camp Road, Salisbury

Computers will be available for candidates to complete applications onsite, but candidates are strongly encouraged to complete applications at ncdps.gov/careers before attending.

Positions at the facilities include a North Carolina state benefits plan including medical insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, state retirement pension, 12 paid holidays and paid training.

Candidates who are unable to attend the events can contact a recruiter at recruiters@ncdps.gov for information on future hiring events.

Staff and visitors must adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services safety guidelines regarding COVID-19, so mask-wearing is required. Visitors will also be subject to a search of personal items and they will be patted down and frisked prior to entering the facilities' visitation areas. Tobacco and cellphones are prohibited.

