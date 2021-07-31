Prison to Polish: Janelle Pearson’s life changes lead to nail artist career

In her life, Janelle Pearson has proven that the hardest of times can be overcome by hard work.
Her struggle came in the form of actual hard time — she spent about nine years in a federal women’s prison in Florida following conviction on a felony charge — but Pearson planted the seeds of change while incarcerated to reap the rewards of a new pathway.
Now, five years after her release, Pearson has a career doing what she loves and being her own boss — her new nail salon, Nails by Bambi 828, opened in downtown Morganton just a couple months ago.
“I got out of federal prison in 2016 after doing about nine years,” Pearson said. “I went in when I was 21 and came out when I was 30. While I was incarcerated in Florida, I actually got my cosmetologist license while I was in prison.
“I came home and re-enrolled in the first class of the cosmetology program at Western Piedmont (Community College) because I didn’t know if they would honor my license from Florida here. It ended up that they did, so I left the program — which was a really good program — and started working at Top Nails in Morganton.”
Pearson said she worked at a couple other local nail salons up until the COVID-19 pandemic struck, at which time all the salons were closed by a state order. Pearson said that left her with no income to support her and her children as she struggled to get any unemployment pay.
“The only income we had was my fiancé’s at the time,” Pearson said. “So, I just started buying my own materials. I’m really involved in a few different community organizations ... and I met the (Burke County) Democratic Party while I was at a festival. They told me they were looking for some minority entrepreneurs to rent out some of the spaces in the Marcus E. Key Building.
“I told them that I had started buying my own nail supplies and was doing a few nails from home. So, I ended up renting the space from them and I’m going into my second month of being a business-owner in downtown Morganton.”
A quick scroll through Pearson’s business Facebook page shows her ability to use fingernails as a canvas for almost any shape, style, color or design. She said she wants her nails to stand out from the crowd and draws upon a couple prominent people for inspiration.
“When I first started doing nails around here, it was hard because (many of) the women here would only get basic sets with only one color and maybe a glitter fingernail,” Pearson said. “Whereas I would be on Instagram following the Kylie Jenners and the Cardi Bs, and I love nail art. I was trying to incorporate it here when I first started doing nails, and nobody was really biting the bait.
“When I got to My Nails II and had access to more materials for me to work with, I started doing them on people’s hands. I would do something called my freestyle set where you would just let me do whatever to your hand. I would just ask a few simple questions like where you work and what they allow so I could have full creative control. Before you know it, I had a full book of all the crazy nail art that you would not normally see in a town like this. I’m happy that I’m bringing that here.”
Now, the gemstones, crazy shapes, unicorn nails and anything else Pearson can create are in use.
“I still do the basic stuff, but not as much as I do the extravagant nail sets,” she said.
Whether the preferred term is getting a second chance, making a turnaround or pulling herself up by the bootstraps, Pearson has made the most of her opportunity to go from ex-con to extra-motivated, creating a growing business with which to support her family with some help from others along the way.
“I am extremely grateful,” Pearson said. “When I came home, I had a decent support system. I worked my butt off. I was a waitress at Golden Corral for almost four years on top of doing nails. I would do nails in the morning and then go wait tables all afternoon and night.
“I’m grateful because sometimes, coming out of prison, people don’t want to hire you when they see that felony charge on your record. But there was a man at Golden Corral named Lee Bumgarner, and he gave me an opportunity my first two weeks out of prison. I went in there to get a job and he interviewed me and said, ‘I’m going to hire you, and you better not make me look bad.’ And I ended up being his top server for like three years in that place. He actually put in a word for me because nobody would rent me a place for me and my kids. He put me in contact with my first landlord.”
Her new business has been a major boost for Pearson and her household, which includes six children altogether. She also said that since her children are Black, Pearson believes her success story can provide an example for the kids as they look to become who they want to be in life.
“It’s just been a blessing that people took the chance on me,” Pearson said. “I’m grateful and I’m not turning back because there are people who go to jail, come home and really do change their lives. That’s all I needed.
“My first big-time charge was as big as you could go. And that was it. It was hard, and I had a baby while I was incarcerated that I had to come home and build a relationship with. Now, I have all my kids with me, and they’re thriving. I’ve got one on a scholarship getting ready to go to college. You can do it, you just have to stay focused and change who you used to be.”
The motto Pearson learned in prison has served her well: In order to succeed, you have to change your person, places and things.
“I really just changed my whole circle and surrounded myself with people who are positive and have the same mindset,” she said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunities I’ve had along the way and the people who have put their trust in me.”
Pearson is not currently accepting walk-ins at Nails by Bambi 828, located on the 300 block of South Sterling Street, but appointments can be made by calling 828-358-9179. For more information about the business, email nailsbybambi828@gmail.com.
