Prison to Polish: Janelle Pearson’s life changes lead to nail artist career

“The only income we had was my fiancé’s at the time,” Pearson said. “So, I just started buying my own materials. I’m really involved in a few different community organizations ... and I met the (Burke County) Democratic Party while I was at a festival. They told me they were looking for some minority entrepreneurs to rent out some of the spaces in the Marcus E. Key Building.

“I told them that I had started buying my own nail supplies and was doing a few nails from home. So, I ended up renting the space from them and I’m going into my second month of being a business-owner in downtown Morganton.”

A quick scroll through Pearson’s business Facebook page shows her ability to use fingernails as a canvas for almost any shape, style, color or design. She said she wants her nails to stand out from the crowd and draws upon a couple prominent people for inspiration.

“When I first started doing nails around here, it was hard because (many of) the women here would only get basic sets with only one color and maybe a glitter fingernail,” Pearson said. “Whereas I would be on Instagram following the Kylie Jenners and the Cardi Bs, and I love nail art. I was trying to incorporate it here when I first started doing nails, and nobody was really biting the bait.

