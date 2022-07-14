Private school moves into bigger building, adds five new teachers

CONNELLY SPRINGS – A Burke County private Christian school is busy making preparations for its first day in its new building at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Christ Classical Academy purchased the former Rutherford College Elementary School building from Burke County Public Schools in October of 2021 for $367,550. According to founder and Head of School Robin Canon, the move is a big step forward for the school, which was founded in 2014 with an initial enrollment of about 20 students. Canon said the school is expecting about 250 students when the new building opens in August.

“We’ll fill all the classrooms this year,” she said. “We’re already growing and going to have to bring in a portable for music class because every classroom will have students in it.”

Canon said school staff, parents and volunteers have spent hours this summer painting, cleaning and making minor repairs to the building. The school has also brought in contractors to help get the building ready for students.

“We’re excited, it’s just a lot of work because it’s an older building,” she said. “There was a hole in the roof so the first thing we did was replace the roof in that section. That was done within days of us acquiring the property.”

Canon said phase one of the renovations will be complete this fall and include upgrading hallways, putting in new doors and preparing the classrooms for students in addition to the roof and water damage repairs made last winter.

In the fall, renovations will enter stage two, which will focus on converting the property into a facility that can accommodate high school students, including building a second gym large enough for high school games.

“We’re having to rethink space,” Canon said. “It was an elementary building, and we will be transitional kindergarten through 12th grade, so we will be adding that high school element as well — the gym isn’t big enough for high school games and things like that.”

Canon said she anticipates phase two taking at least one year to complete and plans to undertake a capital campaign to help fund it. She also has long-term plans for an expanded auditorium for drama productions, awards ceremonies and student concerts, as well as expansions to the property’s outdoor recreation and athletic facilities.

“We didn’t have that outside space before,” she said. “There was a parking lot, but no fields. They [Crosslink Church] did have a swing set area, which was wonderful.”

In addition to a new building, CCA is also adding five new positions to accommodate its growth. Canon said the school has already hired two new middle school teachers and is working to bring in new high school, third-grade and kindergarten teachers.

“Third and fourth grade used to be combined last year, so now we’re separating them out, so we need a new third-grade teacher,” she said. “This will be our first year not to have any grade levels combined.”

Canon added that the new kindergarten position will be the school’s second kindergarten teacher, another milestone for the school.

CCA also plans to bring on a facility’s manager to help with the increased maintenance and custodial workload the new building will add.

“Being at Crosslink Church was a huge blessing,” she said. “We would just talk to them about those things, and they would take care of it.”

Canon said the school will still use Crosslink’s facilities for concerts, awards and other functions. She said she is grateful for the ongoing partnership with the church that has housed the school over the past six years.

“I can speak volumes about what a blessing Crosslink has been,” she said. “So many times, you hear from other schools that are at churches or have been at churches and it’s just a hard relationship. We have not had that in any way whatsoever with Crosslink.”

Christ Classical Academy will kick off the 2022-23 school year in its new building at 170 Honeycutt Drive in Connelly Springs on Aug. 15. For more information about the school, visit www.cca4god.org or email christclassicalacademy@gmail.com.