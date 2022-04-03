Procedures for challenging instructional materials to be discussed

The Burke County Public Schools Board of Education will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss instructional material challenges and a transportation grant.

The meeting will be held in the Olive Hill Room of the Olive Hill Resource Center. No action is expected to be taken.

During the work session, the board will hear from Melanie Honeycutt, the school system's chief information officer for digital teaching and learning, on board policies that govern the selection of instructional materials and the procedures for parental inspection of and objection to the materials. The policies, both adopted in 2018, set broad guidelines for the selection of materials and spell out specific procedures for conflicts regarding them, including challenges, religious or other First Amendment exemptions and removal from school media collections.

Additionally, the board is expected to hear from Shane Gardner, the system's transportation director, on the North Carolina Smart School Bus Initiative. As one of the 27 districts in North Carolina selected for the initiative, the system will receive $478,000 to begin modernizing transportation of students through technology. According to N.C. Senate Bill 105, the goal of the program is to improve communication, increase safety, optimize bus routes, provide Wi-Fi access on buses and enable tracking of buses and riders.

During the work session, the board also will hear from Finance Director Keith Lawson on the budget, Brett Wilson, director of elementary education, on the new LETRS reading and language training program for teachers, and several updates from Superintendent Mike Swan.

Monday's work session will not be streamed on the the system's website. The board decided to stop streaming work sessions in March to allow for more open discussion and a more productive meeting, Cheryl Shuffler the system's public information office, said. Board Chair Wendi Craven told The News Herald in March that the new format worked well and called March's work session “very productive.”

Regular called and special called meetings will continue to be streamed on the system's website.

The next regular meeting of the Board of Education is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 11 in the Olive Hill Room at the Olive Hill Resource Center, 509 W. Concord St., Morganton.