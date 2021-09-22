Process of identifying CDBG projects for 2022 starts

The Burke County Board of Commissioners held its regular monthly meeting in Morganton late Tuesday and began the process of determining possible projects through an important grant program for the upcoming year.

The board heard a presentation by Paul Teague of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments regarding Community Development Block Grants and held a public hearing to begin developing CDBG projects for the next year.

Teague informed the board that the state of North Carolina receives about $48 million for the program each year and that local governments can receive public input and apply for funding for public activities that benefit low-to-moderate income people with severe needs.

The CDBG program funds three major projects in North Carolina each year, Teague said.

For infrastructure, with $20 million of funding from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, projects can include water and wastewater transmission lines, improvements to water and sewer treatment facilities, services for low-to-moderate income areas, and correcting severe health and environmental needs, Teague said. The maximum grant amount is $2 million with no local match required for a “Tier 1” county like Burke.