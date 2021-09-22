 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Process of identifying CDBG projects for 2022 starts
0 comments
top story
Burke County Board of Commissioners

Process of identifying CDBG projects for 2022 starts

Board begins process of identifying CDBG for 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
092321-mnh-news-countycomissioners-logo1

The Burke County Board of Commissioners held its regular monthly meeting in Morganton late Tuesday and began the process of determining possible projects through an important grant program for the upcoming year.

The board heard a presentation by Paul Teague of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments regarding Community Development Block Grants and held a public hearing to begin developing CDBG projects for the next year.

Teague informed the board that the state of North Carolina receives about $48 million for the program each year and that local governments can receive public input and apply for funding for public activities that benefit low-to-moderate income people with severe needs.

The CDBG program funds three major projects in North Carolina each year, Teague said.

For infrastructure, with $20 million of funding from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, projects can include water and wastewater transmission lines, improvements to water and sewer treatment facilities, services for low-to-moderate income areas, and correcting severe health and environmental needs, Teague said. The maximum grant amount is $2 million with no local match required for a “Tier 1” county like Burke.

For economic development, with $10 million total available from the N.C. Department of Commerce, possible uses include construction of public utilities (roads, water, sewer, gas, electric) with funding up to $1 million, the demolition of industrial buildings with funding up to $500,000, building reuse projects with funding up to $750,000, loans to local governments for shell buildings or industrial park development, and low-interest loan funds in tandem with a bank for private industrial development, Teague said. These projects largely are required to retain or create fulltime jobs, with most of those jobholders being of low-to-moderate income. No local match is required.

And for neighborhood revitalization, with $10 million in funds through the Department of Commerce, small cities and counties can pursue projects including housing, housing-related activities and public facilities supporting housing for low-to-moderate income people. The maximum award if $750,000 with extensive input required, but no local funding required.

Monthly designations

The commissioners approved a resolution declaring September 2021 as Preparedness Month and also heard a presentation from three employees of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services on October being National Disability Employment and Awareness Month.

Chairman Jeff Brittain spoke about the importance of the Preparedness Month resolution.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Burke County has been affected by many disasters and emergencies in recent years, as we’re certainly aware,” Brittain said. “In 2020, the state of North Carolina experienced 48 tornado touchdowns, 247 flood incidents and 609 severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and hail, all of which resulted in more than $27 million in damages across the state.

“The 100 counties’ preparedness initiatives will focus on training county commissioners on how to effectively lead during emergencies, compiling resources to assist commissioners during emergency situations and helping commissioners establish relationships with key emergency management partners. All of this ... is very important during times of critical emergencies.”

Property transaction

After a closed session, the commissioners voted unanimously to give the county the authority to purchase 5.54 acres in the Newland area, appropriating $50,000 from the general fund for that purpose.

Health board removal, appointment

Gwen Stephens was nominated and voted in by the commissioners unanimously to fill a vacant seat on the Burke County Board of Health. Stephens was one of two interested applicants.

She takes the place of Adrianna Morrison, who recently resigned from the at-large seat.

Vacancies

The county has vacancies on several boards, commissions and committees, including the Adult Care and Nursing Home Community Advisory committees, the Council of Aging, the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, the city of Morganton’s Board of Adjustment, the city’s Planning Board, the Burke Senior Center Advisory Council, the Recreation Commission, the Child Protection and Child Fatality Prevention Team, the East Burke Senior Center Advisory Board, the Board of Health, and the Regional Aging Advisory Committee.

Public comments

Four people took advantage of the informal public comment period to speak regarding the potential removal the Confederate statue on the Historic Burke County Courthouse Square, the possible formation of a committee to address that and other racial issues in the community, or to encourage more research of local history surrounding the statue.

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days
Local News

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days

“Out of all the patients that I’ve touched, taken care of, held their hands while they were so sick, while they passed, called family members, out of all of those situations I can’t tell you one of them that was vaccinated,” said Amanda Krause, a nurse leader at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton.

14 more COVID deaths reported
Local News

14 more COVID deaths reported

  • Updated

Burke County health officials reported 14 new deaths related to or associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including a person who was in their 20s.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert