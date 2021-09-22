Process of identifying CDBG projects for 2022 starts

The Burke County Board of Commissioners held its regular monthly meeting in Morganton late Tuesday and began the process of determining possible projects through an important grant program for the upcoming year.
The board heard a presentation by Paul Teague of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments regarding Community Development Block Grants and held a public hearing to begin developing CDBG projects for the next year.
Teague informed the board that the state of North Carolina receives about $48 million for the program each year and that local governments can receive public input and apply for funding for public activities that benefit low-to-moderate income people with severe needs.
The CDBG program funds three major projects in North Carolina each year, Teague said.
For infrastructure, with $20 million of funding from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, projects can include water and wastewater transmission lines, improvements to water and sewer treatment facilities, services for low-to-moderate income areas, and correcting severe health and environmental needs, Teague said. The maximum grant amount is $2 million with no local match required for a “Tier 1” county like Burke.
For economic development, with $10 million total available from the N.C. Department of Commerce, possible uses include construction of public utilities (roads, water, sewer, gas, electric) with funding up to $1 million, the demolition of industrial buildings with funding up to $500,000, building reuse projects with funding up to $750,000, loans to local governments for shell buildings or industrial park development, and low-interest loan funds in tandem with a bank for private industrial development, Teague said. These projects largely are required to retain or create fulltime jobs, with most of those jobholders being of low-to-moderate income. No local match is required.
And for neighborhood revitalization, with $10 million in funds through the Department of Commerce, small cities and counties can pursue projects including housing, housing-related activities and public facilities supporting housing for low-to-moderate income people. The maximum award if $750,000 with extensive input required, but no local funding required.
Monthly designations
The commissioners approved a resolution declaring September 2021 as Preparedness Month and also heard a presentation from three employees of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services on October being National Disability Employment and Awareness Month.
Chairman Jeff Brittain spoke about the importance of the Preparedness Month resolution.
“Burke County has been affected by many disasters and emergencies in recent years, as we’re certainly aware,” Brittain said. “In 2020, the state of North Carolina experienced 48 tornado touchdowns, 247 flood incidents and 609 severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and hail, all of which resulted in more than $27 million in damages across the state.
“The 100 counties’ preparedness initiatives will focus on training county commissioners on how to effectively lead during emergencies, compiling resources to assist commissioners during emergency situations and helping commissioners establish relationships with key emergency management partners. All of this ... is very important during times of critical emergencies.”
Property transaction
After a closed session, the commissioners voted unanimously to give the county the authority to purchase 5.54 acres in the Newland area, appropriating $50,000 from the general fund for that purpose.
Health board removal, appointment
Gwen Stephens was nominated and voted in by the commissioners unanimously to fill a vacant seat on the Burke County Board of Health. Stephens was one of two interested applicants.
She takes the place of Adrianna Morrison, who recently resigned from the at-large seat.
Vacancies
The county has vacancies on several boards, commissions and committees, including the Adult Care and Nursing Home Community Advisory committees, the Council of Aging, the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, the city of Morganton’s Board of Adjustment, the city’s Planning Board, the Burke Senior Center Advisory Council, the Recreation Commission, the Child Protection and Child Fatality Prevention Team, the East Burke Senior Center Advisory Board, the Board of Health, and the Regional Aging Advisory Committee.
Public comments
Four people took advantage of the informal public comment period to speak regarding the potential removal the Confederate statue on the Historic Burke County Courthouse Square, the possible formation of a committee to address that and other racial issues in the community, or to encourage more research of local history surrounding the statue.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.