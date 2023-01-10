Production adds new opportunities for local dancers

With less than a month to go before the nearly sold out Dancing With the Burke Stars event at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, show organizers are rolling out new opportunities for community members to participate in the event.

In addition to the show on Saturday, Feb. 4, Travis Stancil of Stance Productions has announced a special “Ladies Night: DWTBS Kick Off Party,” and two opportunities for young, aspiring dancers to learn from some of the professional dance instructors he has brought in for the production.

Billed as “the dance opportunity of a lifetime,” Dani Irving, captain of the world-renowned Radio City Rockettes will teach open dance classes for anyone age 8 or older. The classes are open level classes and will be held Jan 26, 27, 30, 31 and Feb. 1 at The Dance Factory, 1110 Carbon City Road, Morganton.

During the sessions, Irving will teach a jazz contemporary piece and provide an informational question and answer session geared at giving dancers insights into what it takes to be a professional dancer.

“We teach kids how to dance but we don’t teach them how to really prepare them for the industry,” said Stancil. “That’s something we have to start teaching them at a young age.”

Stancil said students will learn skills such as picking up choreography, techniques for successful auditions, how to stand out and display the “it factor” and other skills to help them find success in the entertainment industry.

“There are some really great dance teachers in Burke County, but this is next level training,” he said. “We’re going to really refine their craft and give them the extra tips and pointers it takes to become a professional dancer.”

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Stancil has partnered with Burke County Public Schools to bring Irving and three other other professional dance instructors to Patton High School to host a master class called “Come Together.” The workshop is for children ages 8 to 18, giving them the opportunity to dance alongside professional dancers in the show’s closing number Feb. 4.

“I started this show with all the local dance studios,” Stancil said. “It’s important for me to continue to give back to the thriving dancers of Burke County to give them this opportunity to dance alongside some of the industry’s top dancers.”

Joining Irving for the Jan. 28 master class will be:

World and five-time U.S. Latin Ballroom champion Natella Devitskaya.

International World Champion Ana Lisova

Head Artistic Director and Choreographer for Royal Carribean Cruises Carlos Torress

Award-winning choreographer and DWTBS director and producer Travis Stancil

The class will be held from 1-4 p.m. and is free, and includes a ticket to the show for all participants. Due to the show being nearly sold out, only one additional ticket for a chaperone or family member may be purchased to the show and the class is limited to 30 first-come first-serve slots.

On Friday, Feb. 3, the cast of Dancing With the Burke Stars will kick off the weekend with the exclusive Ladies’ Night: DWBTS Kick Off Party at CoMMA Performing Arts Center.

Billed as “The Official Dance Party of the Year,” ladies night will be limited to approximately 300 participants and will feature a fully stocked bar, dance party and an “up close and personal show” featuring the DWTBS professional dance instructors.

“We’ll turn the whole lobby into a night club,” Stancil said. “We’re really going to enjoy dancing the night away with all of the pros and stars.”

The event is limited to ladies aged 18 and older. Stancil said this is the type of event his production company has been putting on across the country.

“I’m bringing my world-class night entertainment experience to the CoMMA,” Stancil said. “It’s going to be a very Miami, South Beach, Vegas experience in terms of nightlife, production value and DJ quality.”

The Ladies Night Kick-off Party will take place Friday, Feb. 3. The show will start at 8 p.m. with a meet and greet beginning at 6:30 p.m. For information, visit www.commaonline.org or call the box office at 828-433-7469. Tickets are $40 plus a $3 facility fee and sales tax.

For information about Dancing With the Burke Stars dance classes at The Dance Factory or the master class at Patton High, contact Stancil at Travis@travisstancil.com or by text or phone at 980-348-8893 or visit https://thedancefactoryofmorgantonllc.com. The cost for the open classes at The Dance Factory is $100 for all five days.

For information or to purchase tickets to Dancing With the Burke Stars, visit www.commaonline.org or call the box office at 828-433-7469. Tickets are $43 plus a $3 facility fee and sales tax.

Dancing with the Burke Stars is sponsored by:

Momentum Tire & Car Care.

Small & Piers Orthodontics.

Garage Door Specialists Inc.

Chick-fil-A of Morganton.

Giggles N’ Grins 3 Child Care & Learning Center.

Farm Bureau Insurance agent Brian Stamey.

Planet Fitness of Morganton.

Murphy’s Farm.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Inc., Newton.

Morganton Honda.

AMOREM of Lenoir.

Fox Built Construction.

WNC Real Estate.