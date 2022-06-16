Program aids seniors in choosing Medicare options

RALEIGH — Many retirees and Medicare beneficiaries on a fixed income want to save money wherever they can. Each year, thousands of people contact the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program throughout the state to help them identify savings in their Medicare coverages.

SHIIP is a division of the North Carolina Department of Insurance that assists people with Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare supplement, Medicare Advantage and long-term care insurance questions. SHIIP counselors are not licensed insurance agents, and they do not sell, endorse or oppose any product, plan or company. Program administrators also help citizens recognize and prevent Medicare billing errors and possible fraud and abuse through the North Carolina Senior Medicare Patrol program.

Throughout the year, but particularly during the Medicare Open Enrollment period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, Medicare beneficiaries are urged to compare their current coverage for the Part D prescription drug plan to determine if their current plan is still the most appropriate for the coming year. Each year, formularies, prices and programs change, and many times, the Medicare beneficiary is unaware of the differences. In 2021, SHIIP and its coordinating sites statewide assisted 58,000 consumers, saving them $30 million. In addition, nearly 1,500 consumers received assistance applying for the Extra Help program.

For more information about Medicare or the Extra Help program, contact SHIIP at 855-408-1212 to speak with a trained counselor or to request a free brochure. Contact information for local coordinating sites in each county in North Carolina can be found by visiting www.ncshiip.com.