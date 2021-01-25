Program encourages Valentines for local businesses

For secret and not-so-secret admirers of downtown Morganton’s shops, a fun and unique way to express that love is being spread by the Downtown Development Association.

“Downtown Morganton Rocks — Fill Our Valentines Box” is a new campaign by the DDA to encourage local shoppers to create Valentines for downtown businesses who will get to feel the love after what has been a remarkably challenging year of working through COVID-19.

The DDA is asking downtown patrons to write a short note or create a traditional Valentines card, which can be delivered by Feb. 10 to a decorated shoebox that will be located either just inside or outside the door of the Morganton Main Street Office at 112B W. Union St. in downtown.

The Valentines should include the business or business owner for whom it is intended, plus a message. Senders can sign their name or remain anonymous, if they so choose.

For those who are strapped for time or are less crafty, Valentines also can be sent via email to info@downtownmorganton.com, after which they will be delivered to the businesses. Main Street also will have Valentines-making supplies available at the office.