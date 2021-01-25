Program encourages Valentines for local businesses

For secret and not-so-secret admirers of downtown Morganton’s shops, a fun and unique way to express that love is being spread by the Downtown Development Association.
“Downtown Morganton Rocks — Fill Our Valentines Box” is a new campaign by the DDA to encourage local shoppers to create Valentines for downtown businesses who will get to feel the love after what has been a remarkably challenging year of working through COVID-19.
The DDA is asking downtown patrons to write a short note or create a traditional Valentines card, which can be delivered by Feb. 10 to a decorated shoebox that will be located either just inside or outside the door of the Morganton Main Street Office at 112B W. Union St. in downtown.
The Valentines should include the business or business owner for whom it is intended, plus a message. Senders can sign their name or remain anonymous, if they so choose.
For those who are strapped for time or are less crafty, Valentines also can be sent via email to info@downtownmorganton.com, after which they will be delivered to the businesses. Main Street also will have Valentines-making supplies available at the office.
“After we finished up our year 2020, Kasey (Goodfellow) and I at Main Street sat down and talked about how the first of the year, especially the first quarter, is already such a hard time for businesses,” said Abby Nelson, manager of Main Street. “They’re coming off the holiday sales and all that brings in the months of November and December. Historically, they’re slow months in January, February and March.
“But then after 2020 was such a tough year unlike any we’ve seen, we felt like it was really important for us to figure out a promotion that would dazzle our downtown businesses and just let them know how much they are appreciated.”
Nelson described downtown Morganton’s shops as very Valentine-worthy, praising their dedication, perseverance and creativity to keep doing business even during a pandemic.
“I have been very proud of our downtown businesses,” Nelson said. “I have seen such clever retail promotions. When the shutdown first started, I can think of a few that right off the bat started with curbside pickup, and that’s not just restaurants. Our retail businesses were doing curbside pickup. A lot started online presences with websites and enhanced social media that they had not done before.
“It really helped with the overall sales, I believe. They’ve been very creative in adjusting to the year.”
In return, Goodfellow said DDA and Main Street wanted to do something creative to show downtown businesses how much they are appreciated, and the Valentines idea was born.
“When we were talking about Valentine’s Day, we started thinking back to the days when we were young in elementary school and how you would construct a Valentine’s Day box for your classmates,” Goodfellow said. “They would all put Valentines cards in them. And we thought, what a sweet way to do something similar here in Morganton at the Main Street Office.
“We’ve got a box that we actually are putting the finishing touches on. We’re going to have that located at the Main Street Office for people to drop their Valentine’s Day cards in.”
DDA and Main Street hope the Valentines drive will provide a timely and needed morale boost for local businesses and business-owners.
“It’s always encouraging, I feel, to hear that you’re doing a good job,” Nelson said. “With these Valentines, they can be anonymous, they can be to a business, they can be to a business owner, you can sign your name but you don’t have to. But I think taking the time to create a personalized Valentine for a business-owner or business is going to be so special. And it’s really going to be what they need right now.
“We’re our own worst critics sometimes, and just having a sweet and kind message can really boost spirits and make you go the extra effort and make it all worthwhile.”
Added Goodfellow: “I think many of them will be extremely touched. This is just something that really takes it a step further as far as the appreciation shown from their customers.”
On the flipside, the Valentines may also be a good way for customers who weren’t able to spend as much money at their favorite downtown Morganton businesses as usual to still show support.
“Businesses had it hard in 2020, but customers did, as well,” Nelson said. “They didn’t have an opportunity to shop as much over the past year. This is really a free way to show your appreciation.
“Our downtown businesses rock. We appreciate them from the Main Street Office, and we hope that everyone else will join in with this special Valentine’s promotion to show how much our local businesses mean to them, as well.”
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.