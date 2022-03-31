Program explores trauma-based grief

Amorem, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, will offer Hospice Foundation of America’s annual “Living with Grief: Trauma and Loss” virtual program, which will be available on demand through April 4, 2023. Registered participants will receive a program link, downloadable handouts and a payment code for two continuing education credits, if desired.

The two-hour program focuses on the specific issues raised when losses are sudden and traumatic, shattering the bereaved individual’s assumptions that the world is safe, benevolent or predictable. These deaths can be the result of accidents and disasters, suicides or overdoses, homicide and terrorism, military or service-related deaths or the unpredictable trajectories of illnesses.

The program will help individuals and professionals explore the factors that complicate grief and use case studies to highlight ways such losses can be treated. The program concludes with a discussion of vicarious traumatization and strategies for self-care.

Frank Sesno, director of strategic initiatives at George Washington University, and former CNN anchor, will lead the panel of noted authorities that includes: Kenneth J. Doka, PhD, MDiv; Jillian Blueford, PhD, LPC, NCC, CT; and Therese A. Rando, PhD, BCETS, BCBT.

This program will be practical for individuals and all levels of professionals—entry level, intermediate or advanced. The information provided will be useful to health care clinicians, social service clinicians and others working in hospice, palliative care, counseling, hospital, nursing home, funeral home or faith community environments.

Two hours of continuing education credits are available at no cost to participants until April 4, 2023, through HFA for nurses, social workers, counselors, clergy and more. For HFA’s list of board approvals, visit hospicefoundation.org.

The complimentary presentation and CE credits are provided as part of the community grief support services of Amorem because of the agency’s belief that it can improve quality of life. Registration is required by May 13, 2022. To learn more about this program or to register, contact Lisa Caviness, public relations coordinator, at 828-754-0101 or lcaviness@amoremsupport.org.