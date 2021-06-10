Program founder receives statewide recognition

A local woman dedicated to feeding people in need and caring for minority populations is being honored for her service.
Maureen Dougher has received a 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for founding the COVID Relief Program at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where she is a member, and for serving the local Guatemalan community.
The governor’s office recognizes volunteers from across the state each year with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards program. The locally based organization Volunteer Burke receives nominations for the awards from the community and chooses 10 nominations to send to the governor’s office, Paige Pitts, Volunteer Burke coordinator, said.
“A statewide panel reviews and evaluates all these nominations to determine the award recipients,” Pitts said.
Dougher worked in the human relations department at Leviton for 19 years, taught Spanish at Western Piedmont Community College for more than 20 years and once taught elementary school in Cochabamba, Bolivia.
She co-founded an organization called United in Faith and Peace with local hospital chaplain Francisco Risso in 2017 to address the needs of the local immigrant population, according to a previous News Herald article.
“United in Faith and Peace is an interfaith group that seeks to build cross-cultural relationships among residents of Burke County,” Dougher said. “We work to protect the rights and honor the dignity of our immigrant neighbors in order to create a stronger and more united community.”
Her nomination notes that she helps local Guatemalan/Mayan residents become employed, find homes, pay bills and file taxes, mostly by serving as a translator.
“I have been a part of the Mayan community since they began arriving in Morganton,” Dougher said. “I interpreted for them in the 1980s, as there were not many Spanish speakers here at that time. I was one of the first interpreters at the Good Samaritan Clinic when it first opened. I volunteered there for 10 years. Many Mayans are Catholic, so I met them and was able to help them through our parish.”
Working with them has taught her valuable lessons.
“What I have learned from them (is) about community and helping one another,” Dougher said. “By letting go of inhibitions, I have had amazing experiences in love and humility.”
United in Faith and Peace pivoted its mission in April 2020 to meet dire needs for food assistance during the coronavirus pandemic by creating the COVID Relief Program. The program distributes food, diapers and other necessities at regular intervals to support people who have lost their jobs or source of income during COVID-19. Items are being distributed through contactless deliveries to limit possible exposure to the virus.
“This is the human thing to do,” Dougher said in a News Herald article about the program. “We are taking care of our brothers and sisters. This situation we’re in right now is a challenge we all have to rise to.”
The program serves 45 families, comprised of 98 children and 78 adults.
“We have uncovered a population who are chronically food-deprived,” Dougher said. “We continue to serve those whose income is insufficient to cover their basic needs.”
She applied for and received grants to help provide grocery funds. Her nomination notes that she also organized a free thermometer giveaway during the height of the pandemic in Burke County.
Terri Martino, fellow program volunteer, nominated Dougher.
“Maureen has given her all to this program,” Martino said. “From applying for grants, shopping for and delivering groceries, organizing a crew to volunteer their time and resources, her energy has never waned. She still manages to work on her home and garden, be an active mom and grandma, volunteer for other community organizations and is a friend to many. I am honored to be among them.”
Dougher also has served as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader and has volunteered with the Good Samaritan Clinic.
She acknowledged everyone who has made the COVID Relief Program a success.
“Terri Martino and I began this program and have jointly coordinated it, yet she nominated me,” Dougher said. “I hope I can represent the many people that help in this project. Many people have contributed money and food. Some people bring in food weekly and monthly. We currently have eight people who pack the bags weekly, a truck driver who picks up food at The Outreach Center, and over 20 people who deliver the food each week. We have many others who have supported us and are no longer able to because of work.”
Donations to the program can be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Checks should be made out to “St. Charles Borromeo” and have “COVID Relief Program” written in the memo line.
For information, call the church at 828-437-3108.
