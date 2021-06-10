Program founder receives statewide recognition

The program serves 45 families, comprised of 98 children and 78 adults.

“We have uncovered a population who are chronically food-deprived,” Dougher said. “We continue to serve those whose income is insufficient to cover their basic needs.”

She applied for and received grants to help provide grocery funds. Her nomination notes that she also organized a free thermometer giveaway during the height of the pandemic in Burke County.

Terri Martino, fellow program volunteer, nominated Dougher.

“Maureen has given her all to this program,” Martino said. “From applying for grants, shopping for and delivering groceries, organizing a crew to volunteer their time and resources, her energy has never waned. She still manages to work on her home and garden, be an active mom and grandma, volunteer for other community organizations and is a friend to many. I am honored to be among them.”

Dougher also has served as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader and has volunteered with the Good Samaritan Clinic.

She acknowledged everyone who has made the COVID Relief Program a success.