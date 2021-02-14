Program helps find homes for rescue animals

What do you do when you have an unwanted surplus of merchandise at one location and a shortage and demand in another location? Naturally, you ship the items to the areas in need. That is exactly what Natasha Kush, founder of The Shelter Dog Transport Alliance, began doing in 2020.

Seeing the numbers of dogs and cats sitting for weeks or months unadopted in Western North Carolina shelters and the resulting percentages of euthanasia, she took it upon herself to buy and upfit a large cargo van, to partner with various rescues "Up North" that have space available, to organize and, finally, to pick up, drive and deliver the animals to anxiously waiting rescues. Thus, in 2020, The Shelter Dog Transport Alliance helped save the lives of 1,071 dogs and 589 cats, including 144 dogs and 84 cats and kittens from our own Burke County Animal Services (BCAS), bringing the BCAS save rates for dogs to a “no kill” status.

Kush ensures that the transported animals are going to only the best potential homes. She has personally vetted all the rescues she partners with, meeting with board members and performing site visits. She also does her best to see that the rescues accept not just the most adoptable but some of the hard-knock cases like dogs with heartworm disease, pregnant animals, the blind, the aged, the infirmed.