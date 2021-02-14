Program helps find homes for rescue animals

What do you do when you have an unwanted surplus of merchandise at one location and a shortage and demand in another location? Naturally, you ship the items to the areas in need. That is exactly what Natasha Kush, founder of The Shelter Dog Transport Alliance, began doing in 2020.
Seeing the numbers of dogs and cats sitting for weeks or months unadopted in Western North Carolina shelters and the resulting percentages of euthanasia, she took it upon herself to buy and upfit a large cargo van, to partner with various rescues "Up North" that have space available, to organize and, finally, to pick up, drive and deliver the animals to anxiously waiting rescues. Thus, in 2020, The Shelter Dog Transport Alliance helped save the lives of 1,071 dogs and 589 cats, including 144 dogs and 84 cats and kittens from our own Burke County Animal Services (BCAS), bringing the BCAS save rates for dogs to a “no kill” status.
Kush ensures that the transported animals are going to only the best potential homes. She has personally vetted all the rescues she partners with, meeting with board members and performing site visits. She also does her best to see that the rescues accept not just the most adoptable but some of the hard-knock cases like dogs with heartworm disease, pregnant animals, the blind, the aged, the infirmed.
Before she makes a trip, she plans the route, combining several drop off points within the one trip. In one run North, for example, she may drop off animals at three separate rescues throughout a state or two states. In a recent trip, she dropped of 30 cats in Kentucky then drove the northernmost tip of Michigan where she delivered 60 more. Most transports are close to a 14-hour drive each way with 40 to 120 animals on board. Kush currently has partnerships in Vermont, Maine, New York, Michigan, Kentucky, Maryland and Toronto, Canada.
North Carolina is one of five states that accounts for more than 50% of cats and dogs killed in the United States. Here in the Western Carolinas, due to shelter overcrowding and space limitations, there may be a waiting list for those wanting to surrender their pets. This can lead to the dumping of innocent cats and dogs or acts of cruelty against the unwanted animals. By removing dogs and cats from high-kill shelters here, there is potential for taking more animals out of harm’s way.
The Shelter Dog Transport Alliance is making a big difference. Yet Kush wants to do even more, and she needs your help! The goal is to buy another large van designated mostly for cat and kitten transport.
“It is critical that we get another van ready for use before the March/April kitten season kicks in,” Kush said.
Due to COVID-19, high demand and staffing restraints, most local veterinarian clinics are scheduling spay/neuter many months out. Unfortunately, the opportunity for low cost spay/neuter in Burke County is scarce. In addition, many vets will not spay kittens less than 6 months of age and kittens can get pregnant as early as 4 months old. All this adds up to many, many pregnant cats and unwanted kittens; kittens that become feral cats as they are left out to fend for themselves; kittens that are sickly and dying young as their depleted mamas, having litter after litter, do not have the necessary strength and nutrients to nourish them; and kittens that are constantly being brought to shelters already full to bursting. Ultimately, it leads to the euthanasia of adoptable cats and kittens.
Until Burke County can get the spay and neuter situation under control and increase number of adoptions, animal transport is a necessary solution that buys precious time for the vulnerable stray dog and cat population. The Shelter Dog Transport Alliance is a life-saving partnership that will not rest until North Carolina is no longer a deadly statistic.
For more information and to donate, please see www.shelterdogtransportalliance.com/ or check out the Facebook page. The Shelter Dog Transport Alliance is an arm of local 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation, Rusty’s Legacy.
Emily Elder is a volunteer with Burke County Animal Services.
