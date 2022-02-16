Program highlights diverse history of Burke County

A group of local businesses and organizations have created a partnership to help people explore the cultural diversity of Burke County.
In 2019, The Industrial Commons partnered with Select 2000 and TOSS to organize a walking tour of Morganton for a group of visitors from across the country. The tour introduced the visitors to the stories, challenges and triumphs of the diverse communities in Burke County, and became the template for ongoing community tours that became known as Hometown Walkabout.
Hometown Walkabout raises awareness of cultural diversity through arts-based tours and facilitates conversations that present, promote and celebrate local communities and advance inclusivity.
Since its inception, Hometown Walkabout has hosted cohorts from UNC Health Blue Ridge, three North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics groups (including one of students), and a group of community leaders. Led by Dr. Leslie McKesson, The Industrial Commons diversity, equity, and inclusion facilitator, and Tea Yang, values and culture manager, participants are guided through a series of cultural stops where they hear from individual speakers and engage in dialogue about diversity. They then cap the program off by creating an art piece inspired by their Hometown Walkabout experience.
“Hometown Walkabout is story-based — telling individual stories,” McKesson said. “There is also an art tie-in to all of these discussions because art tends to be a common ground where people can, to a certain extent, interpret for themselves and make meaning for themselves, but still come together around that are piece and have discussions.”
While tour experiences can vary, McKesson said Hometown Walkabout focuses on several cultural landmarks in the local area. They include the Brown Mountain Lights Mural behind Brown Mountain Bottleworks, the historic courthouse square, the Family Coin Laundry, the Morganton Farmers Market, and Gaston Chapel AME Church. New sites include the “The Realidades del Sur” (“Southern Realities”) mural besides Food Matters Market and the Climbing Gym, and Xieng Khouang Markplace in Valdese.
The program concludes with a creative response opportunity in which participants tell their personal stories through art projects, such as collages or story cloths.
“What we’re doing now is that each individual is creating their own little story cloth,” McKesson said. “We plan to display those together as a large story cloth ... so it ends up being a community project that is a longitudinal thing — it happens over time, and it’s very organic so we can move it as we want to.”
McKesson said it is vital to preserve the histories and cultural artifacts from all parts of the community.
“There are so many stories here that have not been told, but they represent significant sectors of our community,” McKesson said. “Everyone’s history deserves to be honored and understood.”
She pointed to demographic shifts over the past 50 to 60 years that have brought rapid changes of many rural southern communities like Burke County.
“The population in Burke County has changed dramatically and quickly, and I think it’s time for us to catch up with those changes,” McKesson said. “As the world becomes a more inclusive place, I think we have to learn to celebrate one another’s different viewpoints as well as the commonalities.”
Dr. Joel Welch, president of Western Piedmont Community College, said the school will begin taking administrators, faculty, staff and students through the Hometown Walkabout program in April. Welch said it is important to him that the college provides opportunities to engage with the diverse histories and cultures of the local area, adding that Hometown Walkabout seems like the perfect platform to help do that.
“We want to be a transformational community leader, and to do that, you really have to know your community,” he said. “What I’ve found, as I’ve lived in different places, is that a lot of times, people who grew up in an area don’t know a lot about different parts of their community.”
Darrion Evans, a presenter for Hometown Walkabout, said participating in the program has helped him appreciate different perspectives he might not have otherwise considered.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” he said. “I think it’s important for everybody, not just the majority, but for other minority people as well, to understand other cultures.”
Elizabeth Moose, dean of humanities at the School of Science and Math, said that she found Hometown Walkabout transformational.
“We had some pretty deep discussions, sometimes difficult discussions about race, equity and all the ways in which people constitute their identities,” she said. “It is important for us all to privilege everyone’s story. They are all part of the fabric of Burke County.”
According to Yang, she and McKesson are in the early stages of developing a youth summer camp, as well as preparing for more sessions with UNC-Health Blue Ridge, Western Piedmont Community College, the School of Science and Math and other community groups.
For information on Hometown walkabout, email Yang at tea@theindustrialcommons.org or visit theindustrialcommons.org/hometown-walkabout.