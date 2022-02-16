Program highlights diverse history of Burke County

She pointed to demographic shifts over the past 50 to 60 years that have brought rapid changes of many rural southern communities like Burke County.

“The population in Burke County has changed dramatically and quickly, and I think it’s time for us to catch up with those changes,” McKesson said. “As the world becomes a more inclusive place, I think we have to learn to celebrate one another’s different viewpoints as well as the commonalities.”

Dr. Joel Welch, president of Western Piedmont Community College, said the school will begin taking administrators, faculty, staff and students through the Hometown Walkabout program in April. Welch said it is important to him that the college provides opportunities to engage with the diverse histories and cultures of the local area, adding that Hometown Walkabout seems like the perfect platform to help do that.

“We want to be a transformational community leader, and to do that, you really have to know your community,” he said. “What I’ve found, as I’ve lived in different places, is that a lot of times, people who grew up in an area don’t know a lot about different parts of their community.”