Program honors memory of clients

NEWTON -- PACE@Home recently held its annual Celebration of Life event to honor the lives of participants in its Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly who have died.

The ceremony, which took place at the organization’s day center in Newton, included special music and beautiful ornaments to commemorate each participant.

“The event was very moving, as it recognized them individually, while their loved ones gathered to reflect on how they brightened their lives,” said Michelle Shuler, communications manager for Carolina Caring.

For more than 10 years, PACE@Home has provided quality all-inclusive care for individuals who have serious conditions or disabilities and wish to remain independent for as long as they can. The organization’s specially trained staff offers dozens of health care services from adult day care to medications, dental care and recreational activities to help seniors remain in their community while staying as healthy as possible.

"We're honored to be a part of celebrating the lives and stories of our participants,” said Emily Jones, executive director of PACE@Home. "We want to celebrate all those who have passed away, knowing they will always remain in our hearts.”

For more information on PACE@Home, visit www.pace-at-home.org or call 828-468-3980 or TTY: 800-735-2962.