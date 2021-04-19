Program seeking child advocates

The Guardian ad Litem program in Burke County (District 25), which trains and supports people who advocate for abused and neglected children navigating the court system, will hold a new virtual training beginning Tuesday, May 18. Participants will have the option to choose morning or evening sessions that will meet over a five-week period.

The program is in great need of volunteers willing “to become a voice for a child in need,” as there are now more than 100 children going through the system without an advocate.

No educational credit or prior experience is required. Those who would like to volunteer just need to fill out an application form at volunteerforgal.org. Program staff will complete a criminal background check on the applicants and interview them before accepting them for training.

The time commitment for being a Guardian ad Litem is around six to eight hours per month, so people can still work full time and volunteer for the program.

For more information, contact Program Supervisors Amy Kincaid or Melinda Norman at 828-764-9358 or visit volunteerforgal.org.