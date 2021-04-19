 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Program seeking child advocates
0 comments

Program seeking child advocates

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Guardian Ad Litem updated photo w/ release form

Pictured is Judge Mark L. Killian (left) swearing in Trisha Crutchfield as a Guardian Ad Litem volunteer advocate.

 Photo submitted by Amy Kincaid

The Guardian ad Litem program in Burke County (District 25), which trains and supports people who advocate for abused and neglected children navigating the court system, will hold a new virtual training beginning Tuesday, May 18. Participants will have the option to choose morning or evening sessions that will meet over a five-week period.

The program is in great need of volunteers willing “to become a voice for a child in need,” as there are now more than 100 children going through the system without an advocate.

No educational credit or prior experience is required. Those who would like to volunteer just need to fill out an application form at volunteerforgal.org. Program staff will complete a criminal background check on the applicants and interview them before accepting them for training.

The time commitment for being a Guardian ad Litem is around six to eight hours per month, so people can still work full time and volunteer for the program.

For more information, contact Program Supervisors Amy Kincaid or Melinda Norman at 828-764-9358 or visit volunteerforgal.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows Louisville officer punching protester

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 schools locked down as police search for armed man
Crime News

2 schools locked down as police search for armed man

  • Updated

Police are looking for Craig Lytle, who is described a 6-foot, 2-inch tall white man with long brown hair who weighs about 196 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black bandana and green BDU pants. He may be armed with a handgun. Anyone who seems him should call 911.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert