Editor's Note This article is the first in a series highlighting the awarding of a historical marker on the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail to Slades Chapel AME Zion Church in Morganton. The series will feature the church, the West Concord Mothers who met at the church to plan civil rights activities and local integration stories.

A legacy of the civil rights movement in Burke County has received statewide recognition.

A community effort led by Laurie Johnston, curator of the North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library, has resulted in approval of Slades Chapel AME Zion Church in Morganton to receive a marker on the new North Carolina Civil Rights Trail.

Johnston explained that the historically African American church, located at 307 E. Union St. in Morganton, hosted many meetings and demonstrations during the 1960’s civil rights movement, particularly focused on efforts led by a group of seven Black mothers who wanted equal access to education for their children.

Johnston coordinated with Dr. Leslie McKesson, a Morganton resident who serves as commissioner with the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission — the organization installing markers on the trail statewide. McKesson knew the story of the West Concord Mothers, as they came to be known, and thought the church would be a good fit for the project.

“Records indicate that Slades Chapel was one of the locations where the West Concord Mothers regularly met to plan and strategize, and Slades Chapel was the site of other significant local civil rights activities, including a student protest,” McKesson said. “In my role as NCAAHC commissioner, I felt this story was perfectly suited for application for a state marker because of the impact of the Mothers’ efforts and because the activists here were women. Most stories of the era center around men, students, individuals and families. This was an opportunity to elevate the important role women played in the civil rights movement.”

Last year, she asked Johnston to form a committee to submit an application for the marker. The application documentation had to meet the standards of the North Carolina Office of Archives and History.

Johnston described the challenges her committee faced researching this moment in local history.

“The best source materials are things contemporary to that event,” Johnston said. “If we were looking for something that happened around 1960, then some of the best sources might be newspaper articles from 1960 or journals or letters — things that were documented at that time. The second best are eyewitnesses who were there. Having some experience looking up information dealing with Black people, there is less coverage in things like regular newspapers, especially the further you go back.”

She recalled the time a man requested copies of sports articles from 1960 featuring Olive Hill High School. The school served African American students before integration.

“I could tell looking through that whole year of newspapers that there was way more coverage for Morganton High School (which served white students) than for Olive Hill,” Johnston said. “(There were) photographs, articles, statistics and a whole page about homecoming (for MHS), and there may be just a little tiny blurb about Olive Hill. To me, it was a striking difference.”

The committee found newspaper articles covering the Mothers’ efforts were scarce, and school board meeting minutes from that time did not survive to present day.

McKesson assisted with the research by interviewing some of the children of the Mothers for an article she wrote called, “The West Concord Mothers: Coming into the Light,” that ran in The News Herald in April 2022.

Committee members also referenced information gathered on the Mothers for the 2017 debut of the “Children of the Struggle” exhibit at the History Museum of Burke County. The exhibit explores the education of Black students in Burke County from the early 19th century through integration, according to a previous News Herald article. Staff members at the museum conducted interviews with local African Americans who lived in Burke County during desegregation.

Through all of these sources, the story of the Mothers lives on.

“Their initial impact was on school transportation, and their primary goal was to enable their children to attend schools closer to their homes,” McKesson said. “The Black school they were assigned to was some distance away, and there were no buses to transport the children, so they had to walk a long way, passing by white schools to get there. The Mothers put pressure on the local school board to rectify the transportation problem, which was a direct result of segregation. Their actions set the processes in motion that desegregated public schools in Burke County after local integration had been stalled for 10 years following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 decision in Brown v. Board of Education.”

The marker’s approval represents progress in recognizing the bravery and perseverance of people from across the state who fought for civil rights.

“The purpose of the NC Civil Rights Trail is to highlight sites in this state where people organized and strategized to advance the rights of people of color during the American civil rights era,” McKesson said. “A grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation will fund 50 markers across the state to commemorate these spaces.”

To celebrate the recognition, Slades Chapel will host the 21st annual “Gathering of the People,” the library’s commemoration of Black History Month, at 3 p.m. Sunday.

“We encourage the public to attend to learn more about the NC Civil Rights Trail and the local history behind the new marker that will honor people and events that had an impact in our community,” Johnston said. “After the program, there will be a social time with refreshments, providing the opportunity for folks to gather, discuss and reunite.”

The event is free and open to the community. McKesson will be the featured speaker.

“I’ll talk about the importance of gathering and preserving Black history and discuss some of the processes and resources available to help do this important cultural preservation work,” McKesson said. “I’ll also talk about the role and work of the NCAAHC and describe other resources available to the community through the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.”

She encouraged those planning to attend to bring young people to the event to learn more about this aspect of local history.

The marker for Slades Chapel should be delivered by March and installed later this year, McKesson said. At this time, 25 markers have been identified across the state, and applications for additional sites will be accepted through March 31.

The Rev. Stephen Wingate, pastor of Slades Chapel, expressed appreciation to the library and church officials for their role in applying for the marker, including Darryl Starnes Sr., presiding bishop of the Piedmont Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church, and Dr. J. Ruth Davis, presiding elder of the Hendersonville District of the Blue Ridge Conference of the AME Zion Church.

“I am very, very excited, and I thank God for the fact that we were able to receive the marker,” Wingate said. “This is a wonderful thing that is happening for us. We look forward to the Gathering of the People. Come and see what God can and will do as we’re celebrating Black History Month.”

For more information on the NC Civil Rights Trail, visit bit.ly/3XdPgi6.

For more information on the Gathering of the People, visit bcpls.org.