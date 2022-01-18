Program to help prevent substance abuse

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension — Burke County Center will offer the Empowering Youth and Families Program for local families with middle school youth in February.

EYFP is a free 10-week program focusing on opioid prevention education for youth and their caregivers. EYFP strives to strengthen family communication and values as a first defense against the opioid epidemic. Peer pressure techniques are taught as well. Dinner will be served each session.

The center will hold an information session on the program from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. The first training session will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Families that complete the program will be provided a family weekend retreat, where they will work on building a community outreach event to impact the county as whole. Through education, families can reach and teach Burke County citizens to help prevent opioid misuse through knowledge and healthy behaviors.

EYFP is a program offered through North Carolina Cooperative Extension — Burke County Center and the North Carolina 4-H program, with funds provided through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

For more information, visit eyfp4h.org. To register, contact Tracey Hall, EYFP program assistant, at 828-764-9480.

Tracey Hall is an Extension program assistant for the EYFP program in Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or tlhall6@ncsu.edu.