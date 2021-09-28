Program to help youth make healthy choices

A local Extension program aims to help rural youth achieve success.

Empowering Youth and Families is a free 10-week family program with sessions for middle school youth and their parent/caregiver.

Face-to-face meetings will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays starting Tuesday, Oct. 5 and running through Tuesday, Dec. 7. Dinner will be provided. Families also may attend the meetings virtually via Zoom. The sessions will be led by Extension staff members and other community experts who are trained facilitators.

The goals of the program are to reduce youth substance use in rural North Carolina, to improve parenting skills of caregivers to assist youth in making healthy choices, to improve family relationships and to empower families to lead community change to leverage support for healthier lifestyles within those communities.

At the end of the weekly sessions, the North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center will host a free family retreat. All appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. Families also will join together to design community outreach events to impact each county as a whole.

For more information, visit eyfp4h.org or contact Carla Adams at cmadam23@ncsu.edu or 828-764-9480.

Spring Williams-Byrd is the county Extension director for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or spring_williams@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension - Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.