Program to honor first responders, essential workers

ASHEVILLE — After an unusual summer season of pandemic-friendly, small-ensemble concerts, the full Blue Ridge Orchestra will reunite on Sept. 11 in Diana Wortham Theatre for a concert honoring first responders and essential workers.

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and following 1 ½ years darkened by a global pandemic, the Blue Ridge Orchestra reunites to pay homage to the everyday men and women who have made tremendous sacrifices for the greater good. The program, “Heroes Among Us,” articulates in music the mix of feelings evoked by these tumultuous events.

Beethoven’s “Eroica,” an ode to heroism, celebrates the triumph of man over adversity, and reflects the admiration felt for noble acts of heroism and self-sacrifice; Elgar’s “Cello Concerto in E minor” dives into darker feelings of sorrow and pity, the lamentation felt for lives lost. Local cellist Franklin Keel joins the orchestra as featured soloist in Elgar’s famously difficult work.

Sponsored by Ingles Markets, the concert is offered in thanks to all those who put themselves on the line during the pandemic. In gratitude for their service, the orchestra is offering $5 tickets to anyone who was an essential worker in 2020-21.