Registration is now open to sign up for free sports physicals for middle school and high school students during UNC Health Blue Ridge's Cleared to Compete program. Just go to uncbr.org/sports .

These physicals, including EKGs for rising sixth, ninth, and 11th graders, will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Morganton campus in the Medical Office Building. The event is open to student-athletes in grades six through 12. Each athlete will have a medical history review; height/weight check; vision check; strength and range of motion assessment; and medical physical – blood pressure, lungs, and heartbeat assessment. The physicals are free so sign up today. Registration closes on May 31. For more information, call 828-580-7629.