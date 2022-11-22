Programs add nutritional education to lunchtime in local schools

If you ask enough elementary students what their favorite subject is in school, it won’t be long before one wise-guy chuckles and answers “lunch.”

At Mull Elementary School on Wednesday, that jokester’s answer would not have been far from the truth. Cafeteria workers along with personnel from the district’s Child Nutrition took the opportunity to turn the school’s lunch period into a lesson on nutrition and how food interacts with the body and the brain.

The program, called Mood Boost, "helps connect how students feel with the food they eat," Bethany Collier, BCPS marketing specialist, told The News Herald. “It promotes eating the vegetables and fruits we serve every single day on the line.”

At Mull on Wednesday, Collier stood in front of a group of third graders with a roll of stickers and offered one to every student who was willing to choose either corn or pinto beans as a side for lunch that day.

“They have vitamins and minerals that help keep you strong,” she said. “But you have to try it to get the sticker.”

“I love corn,” one of the students responded.

“Who doesn’t like corn?” asked another.

Mood Boost is one of two innovative programs launched by the BCPS child nutrition program through its partnership with Chartwells to encourage children to try fruits and vegetables and learn more about the health benefits of healthy food choices. Collier or another staff member in the district’s Child Nutrition Department visit a different school every other month rotating through one of six themes, including:

Happy — featuring foods that support compounds responsible for creating feelings of happiness such as chickpeas, tomatoes and potatoes.

— featuring foods that support compounds responsible for creating feelings of happiness such as chickpeas, tomatoes and potatoes. Strong — featuring foods with vitamins and minerals that promote strong bones and muscles such as beans, celery and corn.

— featuring foods with vitamins and minerals that promote strong bones and muscles such as beans, celery and corn. Smart — featuring foods with nutrients that support brain function such as beans, blueberries and pineapple.

— featuring foods with nutrients that support brain function such as beans, blueberries and pineapple. Confident — featuring foods abundant in nutrients that protect skin and hair such as zucchini, cabbage and avocado.

— featuring foods abundant in nutrients that protect skin and hair such as zucchini, cabbage and avocado. Calm — featuring foods containing nutrients that may ease stress and anxiety such as strawberries, black beans and sweet potatoes.

— featuring foods containing nutrients that may ease stress and anxiety such as strawberries, black beans and sweet potatoes. Alert — featuring foods that may help improve focus and concentration such as watermelon, carrots and apples.

The second initiative, Discovery Kitchen, builds on Mood Boost and adds in a third component, simple healthy recipes students and families can try at home.

“Each month there is a theme and there are recipes that go with that theme,” she said. “So, like this month, (the theme) is “Let’s Get Cooking” … tomorrow, one of the side options is warm baked apples, so there will be a recipe for how to make them.”

Discovery Kitchen food and recipes are made available in every BCPS cafeteria once a month. In September, Collier said “Power up,” was a very popular theme with many students. This theme incorporated a recipe for an easy-to-make protein tortilla roll-up.

“It was a tortilla with sun butter (peanut butter substitute) and bananas … and then you just roll it up and cut it up and students could try it,” she said.

In upcoming months, these will include “Spice it Up,” “Plant Power” and “Smart Snacking” among others. Collier said the themes generally feature fruits, vegetables and other plant-based foods and are designed to expose students to new, healthy options they might not otherwise try.

“The cafeteria meal is pretty much the healthiest meal you’re going to get, compared to fast food and stuff like that,” Collier said. “We already serve healthy foods here. It’s just trying to get kids to try other foods, see if they like it and try to get them to incorporate healthy foods in their diets.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Discovery Kitchen also included in-person demonstrations in each cafeteria.

“We used to have a demonstration,” Collier said. “We’d have a booth set up in cafeterias and we’d have a chance to demonstrate the recipe.”

Between social distancing, mask-mandates and now, cafeteria staffing shortages, demos have yet to make their return to schools, but Collier is hopeful she can begin bringing them back in the future.

Until that happens, Mood Boost and Discovery Kitchen recipes are made available to students and families through Facebook posts and TikTok videos. When in-person demos return, Collier said recipes also will be handed out to each student to take home.