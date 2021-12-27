Progress made containing Lost Cove Wildfire

NEBO -- Firefighters worked throughout the weekend to secure firelines on the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County, NC. Containment of the fire is now at 20%.

The fire is located near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville. The fire, which was reported on Christmas Eve, remains at approximately 350 acres.

Firefighting efforts were helped Sunday by a brief period of light rainfall as well as higher humidity. These moderating conditions allowed firefighters to complete fireline construction to protect private property near the Roseboro community. Minimal fire growth occurred Sunday, and the fire continued to burn in the interior of the fire area.

Higher humidity conditions are expected to remain in place today and tomorrow ahead of predicted rain on Wednesday. Firefighters will continue to improve and monitor the fireline on the northwest side of the fire. The fire is expected to continue to burn at low intensities to the south and east along Timber Ridge in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until significant rain is received.