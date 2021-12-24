Project brings landscaping to park

VALDESE — Valdese Lakeside Park was the beneficiary of Bimbo Bakeries’ Good Neighbor Program for 2021.
Each year, employees of Bimbo Bakeries choose a community service project to work on. The bakery funded new landscaping at the park, and 28 employees spent more than five hours installing 84 plants around the new parking lot and soon-to-be dog park.
The plants, including hydrangea, magnolia and roses were installed using two large loads of topsoil and 30 cubic yards of mulch.
Settlemyre Nursery organized the day, which took a week of planning in coordination with the Friends of the Valdese Rec, who raised funds to purchase the park property and have worked to make it suitable for public use. FVR President Beth Heile met with nursery owner Brandon Settlemyre at the park to discuss the budget and areas that needed landscaping. After that meeting, Settlemyre designed the layout of plants that would work best in the environment. The day before the official Bimbo Bakeries workday, Settlemyre employees delivered and placed all the plants in their designated planting spot.
On a recent Friday morning, the huge Bimbo crew made up of employees from the Valdese plant sanitation department and the area sales team arrived ready to work. After receiving planting tips from Settlemyre, attendees got to work and were joined by two Settlemyre employees and three FVR volunteers.
“I am thankful to work for an organization who is strongly committed to giving back to the communities where our associates live and work,” said Mandi Shepherd, talent manager for Bimbo Bakeries, who leads the Good Neighbor Program. “The Good Neighbor Program is always one of my favorite work days. We look forward to continuing the partnership we have developed with the town of Valdese and Friends of the Valdese Rec, investing in the community for many projects to come!”
The project was funded by Bimbo Bakeries with $5,000, Friends of the Valdese Rec with $831.87 and more than $800 donated from Settlemyre Nursery in supplies and labor.
“We love being able to help out in the community and especially right here in our hometown of Valdese,” Settlemyre said. “Working with Beth and Friends of the Valdese Rec, to design and develop the Valdese Lakeside Park landscaping was such a satisfying project. To see a local business donate not only time, but fund the majority of this project shows our community how involved area businesses are (in) Valdese. Thank you to Bimbo Bakeries and Friends of the Valdese Rec for teaming with Settlemyre Nursery to bring this project to life.”
Heile praised the project.
“Partnerships are key in making our community better,” Heile said. “Having a good neighbor like Bimbo Bakeries took needed landscaping to a whole new level, and we are grateful for their support.”