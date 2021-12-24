Project brings landscaping to park

“I am thankful to work for an organization who is strongly committed to giving back to the communities where our associates live and work,” said Mandi Shepherd, talent manager for Bimbo Bakeries, who leads the Good Neighbor Program. “The Good Neighbor Program is always one of my favorite work days. We look forward to continuing the partnership we have developed with the town of Valdese and Friends of the Valdese Rec, investing in the community for many projects to come!”

The project was funded by Bimbo Bakeries with $5,000, Friends of the Valdese Rec with $831.87 and more than $800 donated from Settlemyre Nursery in supplies and labor.

“We love being able to help out in the community and especially right here in our hometown of Valdese,” Settlemyre said. “Working with Beth and Friends of the Valdese Rec, to design and develop the Valdese Lakeside Park landscaping was such a satisfying project. To see a local business donate not only time, but fund the majority of this project shows our community how involved area businesses are (in) Valdese. Thank you to Bimbo Bakeries and Friends of the Valdese Rec for teaming with Settlemyre Nursery to bring this project to life.”

Heile praised the project.

“Partnerships are key in making our community better,” Heile said. “Having a good neighbor like Bimbo Bakeries took needed landscaping to a whole new level, and we are grateful for their support.”