Project proposes additional access to Graveyard Fields trail system

ASHEVILLE - The National Park Service is partnering with the U.S. Forest Service on a project that includes a proposal for additional access to the Graveyard Fields trail system from John Rock Overlook at Milepost 419.4 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Currently access to Graveyard Fields is from a single parking area on the Blue Ridge Parkway, which often sees overflow parking stretching along the motor road. This USFS project would use the nearby John Rock Overlook as an additional access point for Graveyard Fields with a pedestrian crossing of the Parkway. The proposed crossing would be planned with safety as a priority, ultimately connecting the overlook to a short, new trail constructed on NPS land that leads to USFS lands. By creating an additional safe access at the overlook, use of the area can be better distributed and visitor safety can be improved.

The Pisgah Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest is currently seeking public input on the Graveyard Fields Project, which also seeks to restore, protect and improve one of the most highly visited destinations in the District, known for its distinctive geography, natural communities and waterfalls.