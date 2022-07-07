Project provides flag retirement boxes

A local Boy Scout is meeting a need in the community with his Eagle Scout project.

Ryan Kennedy, Morganton resident and member of Boy Scout Troop 899, has created two US flag retirement boxes for his Eagle Scout project, according to information provided by the Burke County Chamber of Commerce.

The boxes, located at the History Museum of Burke County at 201 W. Meeting St. in Morganton and ACE Hardware, located at 526 W. Fleming Drive in Morganton, are available for people to dispose of worn out American flags.

Kennedy, a rising senior at Model Secondary School for the Deaf in Washington DC, has been a member of Cub/Boy Scouts for the past 11 years. His troop is chartered by Denton's Chapel United Methodist Church of Morganton.

The Chamber reported that Kennedy got the idea for creating flag retirement boxes from a member of the Quaker Meadows chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“Many people didn't know where to bring worn flags,” Kennedy said. “It is very important to honor our country by preserving our star-spangled banner. Our country is represented by those significant meanings behind the American flag. Our veterans have fought to defend and preserve our country. As American citizens, we are responsible to take care of our symbol of freedom.”

He told Chamber representatives that flag retirement ceremonies held at Boy Scout Camporee events also provided inspiration for the project.

“There are several flags that people would bring to the Camporee,” Kennedy told the Chamber. “We would have to cut out the stars, and we would give those to all the vets that were in the audience. We retired the flag, burned it and had a celebration.”

He enlisted the help of his troop to build and paint the boxes.

“The actual construction of the flag retirement boxes took us three evenings in a row of around three hours each workday,” Kennedy said. “My parents provided all the financial support and covered the expenses for my project as agreed.”

He said once the boxes are full, the flags will be collected, properly honored and retired according to the US Flag Code.

“It states that, ‘The flag, when it is in such condition that is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,’" Kennedy said. “Our BSA Troop 899 usually holds flag retirement ceremonies where we cut the stars carefully out of the flags and give them to veterans after honoring them and saying a few words to them. Then we burn the flags.”

He said he has enjoyed participating in Boy Scout events over the years, including summer camps and trips.

“I had an amazing time in Scouting,” Kennedy said. “The most memorable and enjoyable trip was at the Patriots Point-Home of the USS Yorktown in Charleston, South Carolina. Like the sailors, we slept in berths, ate in the crew mess hall below the deck and explored where they once lived on board the ship. A backpacking, camping and hiking trip in the backcountry of Panthertown Valley was the next.”

He has earned 41 merit badges and served as senior patrol leader of the troop.

“It was fun to come up with new ideas for meetings, activities and campouts,” Kennedy said. “I also enjoy learning different life and outdoor skills by earning merit badges. The greatest lesson I have learned from Scouting is to be prepared for everything. The Boy Scouts’ motto is, ‘Be Prepared,’ and it does apply to everything I do. I always do my best and prepare for the best or

the worst in life every day.”

The History Museum held a dedication ceremony for its flag retirement box June 18 for Kennedy, his family, Troop 899 and others who helped with the project.

Kennedy encouraged people to make use of the flag retirement boxes.

“The drop boxes are open and accessible to the public for use by anyone in our community at the History Museum of Burke County and Morganton Ace Hardware,” he said. “I hope everyone will make great use of the drop boxes and appreciate the design.1 would appreciate the community members to spread the word about it and even take pictures of themselves depositing the worn flags in the drop boxes and post them on social media!”