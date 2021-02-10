Project receives state funding

VALDESE - Thanks to NC State House Speaker Tim Moore, the town of Valdese received $51,000 in funding from the North Carolina Department of Transportation for the Valdese Lakeside Park project.

The park will include an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant greenway along Lake Rhodhiss and McGalliard Creek, for which NCDOT reviewed the plans and supports. Last year, NC Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-86) told Moore that the Friends of the Valdese Rec, the all-volunteer organization fundraising for the park, had hit a roadblock and needed help. Over the past four years, the nonprofit has rallied the community to support this $2.3 million project with $825,000 from private donations and $1.5 million from state grants.

“Our community has given their time, talents and resources to make this park happen,” said Beth Heile, president and founder of Friends of the Valdese Rec. “I appreciate Speaker Moore and Representative Blackwell recognizing these efforts and providing the extra boost we needed. We also appreciate our legislators’ awareness for continued dedicated funding for the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund and the North Carolina Land and Water Fund. Awards were made to the Valdese Lakeside Park project from both granting agencies. Now, people from Charlotte to Asheville and beyond are enjoying this 300-acre forested property.”

Heile thanked Moore in person when he visited the Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics. Since Blackwell frequently walks the greenway at Valdese Lakeside Park, Heile ran into him there and expressed her gratitude.