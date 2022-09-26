Projects to restore waterways in Burke get state grants

Three stream restoration projects in Burke County are getting some help from the state.

The North Carolina Land and Water Fund awarded grants last week totaling $70.3 million, providing funds for 117 projects that will protect North Carolina’s land and water from the mountains to the coast, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.

The funds will protect 27,157 acres, including 20,998 acres that will eventually be open to the public for hiking, hunting, boating, birding and other recreational uses. Funds were also granted for 37 projects to restore or enhance more than 36 miles of streams, rivers, lakes and estuaries and to restore more than 8,000 acres of drained wetlands. Funds were awarded for four projects designed to evaluate innovative techniques for managing stormwater. In addition, eight planning projects were funded to identify key water quality and conservation opportunities in mountain, piedmont and coastal watersheds.

Grants awarded will help protect 166 types of rare plants, animals and natural communities. Conservation projects will benefit 55 Endangered or Threatened plants and animals. Neuse River Waterdog, which was added to the Federally Threatened list in 2021, and Hickory Nut Gorge Green Salamander, an animal species first discovered in 2020, are among the species endemic to North Carolina that will benefit from these awards.

More than $35 million in grants will go to rural and economically distressed counties.

Three of the projects are in Burke County, including:

$424,744 to the city of Morganton for its Bethel Park phase II project. The project aims to increase stream capacity by building out creek banks to alleviate flooding, something the park is notorious for after periods of heavy rain in the city. Some of that build out is expected to cause some amenities to be relocated, and the city has considered adding additional amenities like shade areas, picnic shelters and workout stations. On Sept. 16, The News Herald reported the city received a $500,000 grant from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund for phases I and II of its creek restoration project at Bethel Park. The News Herald

also reported the city previously received a $500,000 grant from the N.C. Land and Water Fund for the restoration, plus $409,107 in matching funds that have been budgeted and $278,203 for in-kind work city employees will perform to assist with the first phase of renovations.

$765,689 to Foothills Conservancy of NC for Prospect Ridge at Henry Fork River Unnamed Tributary. Prospect Ridge is south of Interstate 40 near NC 18. An Inventory of Significant Natural Areas of Burke County from the NC Department of Environment and Natural Resources said Prospect Ridge could be a significant natural area. In March, Foothills Conservancy of NC released its conservation and recreation access plan for both Henry Fork and Jacob Fork rivers. Henry Fork River is expected to be included in The Wilderness Gateway State Trail that will connect area counties, including Burke, Rutherford and McDowell counties.

$11,080 to Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation for beaver dam analogs as part of restoration of Canoe Creek Unnamed Tributary. It is part of the organization's Northern Catawba Basin Protection and Restoration Plan. The Catawba Riverkeeper plan says it is a pilot restoration project using beaver dam analogs on a small stream. If successful it would be a cheap alternative to natural channel design for small streams near heavy agricultural areas. The organization says potential benefits could be improved water quality, reduced sedimentation and floodplain reconnection. The organization says Canoe Creek suffers from severely incised banks and severe bank erosion.