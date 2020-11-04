Proper storage extends life of leftover seeds

Take an inventory of your seeds as you pack them away in storage. Reference this list as you begin planning next year’s garden. You will be able to see what seeds you already have and focus on those you need.

If you have extras or seeds you do not plan to use, consider sharing some with a friend. Most of us do not need to plant all 20, 30 or more seeds in a packet. Sharing and trading with friends or donating to schools, community gardens, master gardeners, or other groups that may lack the resources to buy their own seeds is a great way to make a difference. Everyone will save money while growing beautiful and productive gardens.

Do not discard older seeds. They often outlast the average and continue to sprout at an acceptable level. You can test the seeds prior to planting. Just take ten seeds and wrap them in a damp paper towel. Then place in a plastic bag and wait to check for sprouting in a week or two. If all the seeds sprout, you can plant according to the packet. If only half sprout, you need to seed twice as thick.

And if you find some of your old seeds are no longer viable, use them to create seed art and other projects. It is a fun way to repurpose these seeds.

Be sure to add packing up leftover seeds to your fall to-do list. You will be glad you did when it is time to plan and plant next year’s garden.

