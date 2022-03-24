Property posted after strangers found living there

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has filed a no-trespassing order on a Fish Hatchery Road property after the owners found that strangers have been living there.

On March 16, detectives received a call for assistance from the property owners of 3318 Fish Hatchery Road, Morganton, a sheriff's office release says.

That was after the homeowners had been notified they needed to clean up their property pursuant to a county ordinance. The homeowners told officials the property should be vacant and then went there to investigate, the release says.

The owners found large amounts of trash strewn around the home and in the yard. While they were attempting to clean up the property, the homeowners were confronted and intimated by the people who had been living in the home without permission, the release said.

The release said the homeowners left the property and contacted the sheriff’s office for assistance.

On March 18, the owners signed an agreement, and the order was posted by the sheriff's office, the release said. It said deputies will be checking the property periodically, and anyone found there without authorization will be arrested for trespassing.