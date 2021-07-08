Property tax bills should arrive soon

Burke County property owners should be getting their tax bills soon.
Danny Isenhour, tax administrator for Burke County, said tax bills were mailed on Tuesday and should be hitting people’s mailboxes today. If people haven’t received their tax bills by the third week in July, they should contact the tax office, he said.
Something that can delay people receiving their bills is a change in a billing address, Isenhour said.
He is encouraging anyone who has had an address change in the last year to go online at the tax office website at www.burkenctax.com and correct their address, or visit the tax office or send an email to the office or mail it Burke County Tax Office, Attn. Beverly Lail, P.O. Box 219, Morganton, NC 28680.
Taxpayers can now opt out of receiving their bills by “snail mail” and opt into receiving them via email, Isenhour said. Instructions to opt out are on tax bills in the top right corner.
As in previous years, taxpayers can get a 2% discount if the bill is paid by the end of July and a 1% discount if paid by the end of August. Property taxes become delinquent if they aren’t paid before Jan. 5.
Property owners can pay their taxes in person at the tax office, located at 110 N. Green St., Morganton, online at www.burkenctax.com, or by mail, or put the payment in the drop box outside the tax office.
If paying at the tax office, people can use cash, credit card, check or money order, Isenhour said. Those paying by check or money order should include the bill number.
Those who can’t pay the total bill at one time can break the amount up in payments as long as it’s paid by Jan. 5.
And for those who let their vehicle tags expire before getting them renewed shouldn’t be surprised if they get a bill for what is called a Vehicle Registration Gap. The gap bill is for the months that a vehicle registration is late, Isenhour said. Those bills also become delinquent if not paid by Jan. 5.
Those with questions about their property taxes can call the tax office at 828-764-9430.