Property tax bills should arrive soon

Burke County property owners should be getting their tax bills soon.

Danny Isenhour, tax administrator for Burke County, said tax bills were mailed on Tuesday and should be hitting people’s mailboxes today. If people haven’t received their tax bills by the third week in July, they should contact the tax office, he said.

Something that can delay people receiving their bills is a change in a billing address, Isenhour said.

He is encouraging anyone who has had an address change in the last year to go online at the tax office website at www.burkenctax.com and correct their address, or visit the tax office or send an email to the office or mail it Burke County Tax Office, Attn. Beverly Lail, P.O. Box 219, Morganton, NC 28680.

Taxpayers can now opt out of receiving their bills by “snail mail” and opt into receiving them via email, Isenhour said. Instructions to opt out are on tax bills in the top right corner.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As in previous years, taxpayers can get a 2% discount if the bill is paid by the end of July and a 1% discount if paid by the end of August. Property taxes become delinquent if they aren’t paid before Jan. 5.