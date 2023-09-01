The town of Valdese once boasted vibrant textile and furniture industries that were large water users.

And it built its water system to meet the demands of the industries.

But with the loss of much of those industries in the early 2000s, the town has been looking at ways to keep its water system upgraded and viable long-term. One of the ways it has done that is through increasing its water rates to customers over the years.

But it appears now there is an effort to sell some of its capacity to its neighbor across the Catawba River — the city of Lenoir.

Valdese and Lenoir, along with state officials, have been in discussions about the potential beneficial partnership since around November, according to officials.

Valdese Town Manager Seth Eckard said the city of Lenoir is anticipating buying 4 million gallons of water a day from Valdese. The Valdese water system can produce up to 12 million gallons a day.

If the project becomes reality, it would more than double the town’s daily water sales, he said.

“Now this won’t happen overnight. It will take two or three years to build the interconnection,” Eckard said. “But if they purchase the water that they would like to purchase from us, that will more than double our daily sales.”

He said it would have a positive impact on the town’s system and its rates.

So how would it work?

Both the town of Valdese and the city of Lenoir own and operate water treatment plants at Lake Rhodhiss that can produce up to 12 million gallons a day. Both plants were built in the 1950s.

The town of Valdese supplies water to customers within town limits, unincorporated areas of southern and eastern Burke County, Icard Water Corporation, the town of Rutherford College and a large unincorporated area along NC 18 South in the Mull community, according to information from the town.

The city of Lenoir supplies water to customers within its city limits, Caldwell County and the towns of Hudson, Sawmills and Baton Water Corporation, according to information form the town.

Eckard said they will have to negotiate a bulk rate with Lenoir. And while he wouldn’t promise water rates could go down, he said at the very least the project could control rates from going up.

But the biggest benefit would be the resiliency for the two municipal water systems, Eckard said.

To connect the two systems will mean laying down more than 4 miles of water transmission main, a bore underneath Lake Rhodhiss, valves, hydrants, master meter, and at least one water pump station with standby generator, according to information from the town.

That will take money.

And that’s where the state comes in.

N.C. Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-86, said $20 million plus has been requested for the project in the biennial budget.

He said the largest portion of that money would go to the city of Lenoir for the needed infrastructure, with about $7 million to $8 million going to the town of Valdese for getting water lines across the river and upgrades at the water plant.

While he said nothing is a done deal until a budget is passed, Blackwell said, “I am quite optimistic that it will happen.”

The new fiscal year for governments starts on July 1 but the state legislature has delayed a vote on a budget.

Blackwell said he has heard a vote on a budget could possibly take place Sept. 12 or 13.

He said the money for the water connection project will likely come out of reserves for local projects that include things such as sewer, water, airports and hospital-type medical funding issues.

However, Blackwell said he’s hesitant to say anything is a sure thing when it comes to a budget until it is approved.

Blackwell said he doesn’t know if the proposed project will result in any rate reductions, but it will be a big help to Valdese in restoring some of the usage and demand so the cost of the water plant can be spread over more users.

The benefit for Valdese, combined with the benefit for Lenoir in increasing its capacity, is a win-win for both municipalities, Blackwell said.

Valdese Mayor Charlie Watts also said he believes it’s a great opportunity for both municipalities.

He said the town has the ability to make a lot more water than is currently needed, which means selling more water to Lenoir. But the other benefit is if one system had a major emergency or catastrophic event, the other system would be able to back it up and supply water to its residents and customers, Watts said.

“It ensures that both municipalities has a reliable supply of water,” Watts said.

Eckard said the town plans to have a public presentation on the proposed project at the October council meeting.