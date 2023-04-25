VALDESE — Through budget retreats and workshops, Valdese town staff has been putting together a proposed budget that is expected to be unveiled at the town council’s May meeting.

So what is the proposed budget for 2023-24 fiscal year looking like? It will propose a property tax decrease, a water/sewer rate increase for users and a decrease in recreation fitness and aquatics membership.

Last week, town staff proposed dropping the property tax rate to 51.5 cents per $100 of property value due to the county tax revaluation this year. The News Herald reported on the proposed tax rate on Friday.

John Bridgers, tax administrator for Burke County, told The News Herald last week that values for property that had a building on it went up 54.22% in Valdese, while the value for vacant property in the town increased 25.26% during the revaluation.

The total market value for property in Valdese increased from $432.8 million to $632.6 million, meaning an overall increase of $199.8 million, he said. He said the value of miscellaneous improvements, such as adding a gazebo or garage, went down 5% in town.

Total market value is the sum total value of all of the properties in the town, Bridgers said.

But not everything in the total market value is taxable, according to Bridgers.

Bridgers said the elderly and disabled veterans exemptions allowed and any deferred taxes for properties such as churches, schools and a VFW would be subtracted from the total market value to arrive at the taxable value. The taxable value is what the town goes by to come up with a tax rate, according to officials.

So the taxable value for Valdese in 2023 is $449,252,757, up from $310,622,017 in 2022, which is a difference of $138,630,740, according to tax office figures.

Water and sewer customers will likely see rates increase 5% for residents and businesses but there is an 8% increase proposed for bulk customers such as Burke County and Icard Water Corporation, and industry, said Town Manager Seth Eckard.

The town started a 10-year capital improvement plan in 2015 that has increased water and sewer rates to help pay for improvements to the town’s system.

During the budget process, town staff has talked about the increased cost due to inflation of providing water/sewer service.

Eckard proposed to the council last week that when roads are resurfaced, water/sewer lines be replaced. That would mean increasing the utility budget in the coming year, he said. The money to resurface more roads would come from money generated from the property revaluation.

The town also is applying for grants to help with the cost of replacing water lines.

While Republic Services is increasing the cost of trash and recycling by 5%, Eckard said the town will absorb the increase and it won’t be passed on to customers.

In addition, Eckard is proposing a 5% cost-of-living increase for full-time employees.

Arguably, the biggest project the town will tackle in the coming year is a new public safety facility on Pineburr Avenue at the former Alba-Waldensian Mill.

Eckard said the town anticipates borrowing $7.4 million to construct the new public safety building. He said the annual debt service payment would be around $415,000 per year. Any expenses over $7.4 million will be paid with cash reserves and funds the town has saved for the project over the last four years, Eckard said.

The town’s current general fund long-term debt is $6,769,259, which pays for town hall, a fire ladder truck, public works equipment, the splash park, a fire engine and police patrol vehicles, Eckard said.

The town’s annual debt service payment for all of those loans combined each year is $260,244, he said, which equates to 3.37% of its general fund budget for 2023-24 ($7,687.749), Eckard said.

The $7.4 million for the new public safety building added to the existing $6.7 million debt will mean $14.16 million in debt the town will have once the new public safety building is done.

Eckard said the total annual debt payment on the $14.1 million will be $675,244, which is 8.78% of the town’s general fund budget.

Other capital improvement projects proposed, by department, for 2023-24 will include:

Community Affairs

Clock tower repairs

Village Park Mural improvements (canvas print installation)

New town entrance signs

Police Department

Patrol vehicle and equipment (replace unit 118)

Public Works

Replace HVAC

Update Fuel Management System

Replace broken rollup doors

Street Department

Street resurfacing

Sanitation Department

Replace the 2001 trash truck

Water Plant

Roof replacement — finish water pump station

Install security system

Replace 2004 Ford F-150

Waste Water Plant

Replace 1998 biosolids truck

Sludge trailer

Centrifuge #1 overhaul

Spare pump (Cline Street)

Install security system

Water Distribution

Replace 2014 mini-trackhoe

Replace 2006 Chevy dump truck (1.5 Ton)

Spare meter stock