A tax revaluation will allow county commissioners to lower the tax rate and still give the school system and community college more funding, add EMS employees, pay employees more and build some essential facilities in the upcoming year.

In a little more than an hour and a half, Burke County Manager Brian Epley presented his first proposed budget to the Burke County Board of Commissioners during its May regular meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed 2023-24 fiscal budget is a total of $99,843,632, which is an increase of $8.5 million (9%) from the prior fiscal year. That total is based on a 56 cents property tax rate, Epley said.

That is the rate the majority of commissioners said they were leaning toward during their two-day budget retreat in February. However, Epley’s proposed budget includes three potential tax rates for commissioners. Those rates are a 52 cents revenue neutral rate, which Epley said doesn’t address lagging organizational needs or the board’s priorities; a 54 cents rate that he said recognizes improvement but leaves gaps; and the 56 cents rate that he said achieves organizational performance and sustainment while advancing the board’s public policy goals.

Burke County currently has a fund balance (savings) of 33.36%. Epley said the fund balance, in dollars, is $29.9 million as of June 30, 2022, which was the end of the fiscal year 2021-22. He said the fund balance will increase at the end of the current fiscal year, but there is no detailed projection on the increase yet.

Burke water users would see their water rate go up from $6 to $6.50 per 1,000 gallons, with the basic monthly service fee of $25. And the household solid waste fee would go from $82 to $88, according to the proposed budget.

Two fire departments in the county area requesting a fire tax rate decrease, while one is requesting an increase.

Salem Fire Rescue is requesting its tax rate decrease, going from 10 cents to 7 cents per $100 of property value. And Oak Hill Fire & Rescue is requesting a tax rate decrease, going from 9 cents to 8 cents per $100 of property value.

Triple Community Fire is requesting a tax rate increase, going from 7 cents to 10 cents per $100 or property value.

As for public schools funding, the proposed budget includes a $2.2 million (9%) increase for a total of $18.5 million local budget for Burke County Public Schools, with commissioners requesting that certified staff supplements and teacher/student ratios be evaluated and addressed. Western Piedmont Community College will experience a 7.4% operational funding increase – along with $450,000 in capital funding, Epley said.

The proposed budget includes capital projects that are expected to start in the 2023-24 fiscal year, and their estimated costs are:

Animal Services Building—$5 million, pay-as-you-go (land has been purchased).

EMS Base #1 (behind UNC Health Blue Ridge—$8 million, with $5 million of that coming from state appropriations, pay-as-you-go (land has been purchased).

Regional Rehab Facility (in the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility)—$15 million from state appropriations, pay-as-you-go.

HRC Building (houses Health Department and Social Services)—$25 million, debt.

East Burke convenience site—$1,429,166, pay-as-you-go (property has been purchased).

Courthouse Renovations—$2 million, with $1 million of that being grant money and the rest pay-as-you-go.

Indian Hills Pump Station—$2,418,000, with $1,118,000 of that being grant money and the rest pay-as-you-go.

Fonta Flora Trail System – $2.2 million, pay-as-you-go.

Jonas Ridge convenience site (county broke ground on the project this year) – $2.3 million, pay-as-you-go.

In addition, in an effort to be an employer of choice, the proposed budget includes several changes to try to attract and retain employees and lower its turnover rate.

The turnover rate in 2022 was 33%, which has increased over the last three years since 2019, according to data in the proposed budget. In 2019, the turnover rate was below 20%, it shows.

Epley said to compete for and retain a high-talent workforce, the county’s wages have to be competitive.

The proposed budget calls for a 5% cost-of-living increase and would raise the county contribution to employee 401K from 2% to 5%. Those increases would total an additional $2.2 million, it says.

It also calls for a 1.5% performance pay one-time cash bonus for all employees that would be paid in March 2024.

The proposed budget also calls for 11 new positions that would be a total annual funding of $700,000. Those positions include five new positions for EMS at an additional $250,000 a year, two new positions for animal services at an additional $80,000 a year, two new positions for budget, strategy and performance at an additional $205,000 a year, one new position for human services at an additional $85,000 a year and one new position for public health at an additional $80,000 a year, according to county information.

To view the 2023-24 proposed budget, visit https://bit.ly/3MkkL6E.

The board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at 6 p.m. on June 20.