Proposed county budget calls for same property tax, no more library late fees

Burke County’s property tax rate will likely stay the same but residents in two districts will see an increase in their fire tax rate.

And library branches could stop charging late fees, according to the county’s proposed 2022-23 fiscal budget.

Burke County Manager Bryan Steen released the proposed budget on Tuesday and commissioners met for their first budget workshop on Thursday.

Steen is proposing a budget of $122,756,975 and for the tax rate to remain at 69.5 cents per $100 of property value. To balance the budget, the proposal is to take $1,966,625 from fund balance (savings), according to county staff.

While the tax rate will remain the same, taxes will go up for residents in two fire districts.

On Thursday, the Burke County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a fire tax increase in the Icard Township Fire Rescue district, rising from 10 cents to 12 cents per $100 of property value. The increase would mean another $130,000 in the department’s budget and it wants to add three more full-time employees with the money, according to fire department and county officials.

County commissioners also approved an increase in the fire tax in the Salem Fire & Rescue district, rising from 7 cents to 10 cents per $100 of property value. Fire department officials say the additional income will help make the payment on a loan needed to build a new station and buy a new fire engine in the next several years. Fire officials estimate a new station would cost more than $3 million and a new fire engine would be more than $700,000.

As for the proposed budget for 2022-23, it calls for an increase in some inspection and permit fees, including those that fall under the fire marshal’s office. Some of those proposed increases would be bonfire and fireworks permits, day cares and foster homes, assemblies, hotels, sprinkler systems, underground and aboveground storage tanks and ABC permits. Certain civil penalty fines would increase or be implemented as well.

However, the proposed budget calls for some fees to decrease.

Late fees from the public library system would be dropped. That would not just include late fees for books but audiocassettes, CDs, videocassettes and DVDs and there would not be an annual charge for computer use.

The basic monthly water service price would fall from $25 to $20 and there would be no more tiered pricing, with all gallons charged at $6 per 1,000 gallons. And any late fee on an outstanding balance would be charged at 10%, according to the proposed budget.

The basic monthly sewer service price also would fall from $25 to $20, with a consumption rate of $6 per 1,000 gallons and 10% charged on late outstanding balances.

In his budget message, Steen said the 2022-23 budget will be impacted by inflation and the ongoing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic in both anticipated revenues and expenses.

Burke County Finance Director Margaret Pierce told commissioners inflation is running at 8% and that’s why a 4% cost-of-living adjustment for county employees is proposed.

In addition, it proposes doing away with comp time — paid time off for additional hours worked — and instead pay employees for the time they work as a way of attracting and retaining workers, Pierce said. That change would mean a $200,000 yearly difference in the proposed budget but Pierce pointed out the county has to pay for those additional hours worked either way.

The proposed budget would add nine new full-time and one part-time positions to the payroll. Five of those positions would be for the department of social services, which requested 35 new positions, according to county staff. Pierce said the number of positions added is driven by the increase in the number of clients it serves.

Commissioner Jeff Brittain, who serves on the DSS board of directors, said the number of clients the department serves has increased throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the department has not seen a decline in clients. Much of that client increase is due to changes in income limits and rules that determines who’s eligible, rather than more people coming into the county who are eligible, Brittain said.

He said the department also is seeing more elderly clients becoming wards of the state, but he said the need is tremendous in every area.

The proposed budget also includes a little more than $16 million for Burke County Public Schools and money to replace 14 county vehicles and two ambulances.

The board will have to figure out how it will spend its allotted American Rescue Plan Act funds, as well as a portion of the money it was awarded from the opioid lawsuit. In addition, the state’s two-year budget allocated money for a new EMS base, renovations of the Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility, repairs to the courthouse and water/sewer projects.

County commissioners will hold another budget workshop at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

A copy of the budget can be found online at www.burkenc.org.

A public hearing on the budget is set for 6 p.m. on June 21 in the Burke County Services Building, 110 N. Green St., Morganton.