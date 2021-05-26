Proposed county budget includes fee increases

Solid waste fees also are proposed to increase. The regular rate for residential dwelling fee would increase by $4, from $72 to $76 per year. The residential qualified reduced rate would increase by $2, from $36 to $38 per year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other solid waste increases would include brush going from $31.70 to $34 per ton; commercial/industrial going from $68.80 to $73 per ton; construction/demolition going from $37.15 to $40 per.

But all fees didn’t increase in the proposed budget.

The building inspection plan review fee would go from a range of $65-$650 to a flat fee of $100, Pierce confirmed.

The proposed budget also does away with a conditional rezoning application fee that is currently $650.

Animal services capture fee of $10 also would be done away with, as well as the a chemical capture fee that is currently $75.

As for new positions within county departments, the proposed budget includes $127,080 for an assistant county manager. Currently, Pierce, in addition to being finance director, serves as a deputy county manager. Just recently, commissioners agreed to reclassify the position of planning director/deputy county manager to a planning director position after the former director, Scott Carpenter, retired.