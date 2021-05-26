Proposed county budget includes fee increases

The proposed 2021-22 fiscal budget for Burke County includes fee increase for water/sewer and solid waste, as well as an assistant county manager position and a new position at animal services.
It also includes a short-term rental permit fee of $100.
The Burke County Board of Commissioners held a budget workshop Tuesday. Another workshop is scheduled for 2 p.m. today.
The proposed budget is $116,202,125, with $1,540,190 coming from the county’s fund balance (savings). Margaret Pierce, finance director for Burke County, said $1 million of that will go to Western Piedmont Community College for a building project. The college plans to construct a trades building.
The proposed budget increases the basic monthly water rate by $1, from $24 to $25. It also increases the consumption rate of 1 to 4,000 gallons by 25 cents, from $4.40 to $4.65 per 1,000 gallons. Any amount more than 4,000 gallons would increase by 30 cents, from $5.50 to $5.80 per 1,000 gallons.
It also would increase the deposit for an account from $75 to $150.
As for sewer rates, the basic monthly service would increase by $1, from $24 to $25 and the consumption rate would increase by 35 cents, from $5.50 to $5.85 per 1,000 gallons. The deposit to create an account also would increase from $75 to $150.
Solid waste fees also are proposed to increase. The regular rate for residential dwelling fee would increase by $4, from $72 to $76 per year. The residential qualified reduced rate would increase by $2, from $36 to $38 per year.
Other solid waste increases would include brush going from $31.70 to $34 per ton; commercial/industrial going from $68.80 to $73 per ton; construction/demolition going from $37.15 to $40 per.
But all fees didn’t increase in the proposed budget.
The building inspection plan review fee would go from a range of $65-$650 to a flat fee of $100, Pierce confirmed.
The proposed budget also does away with a conditional rezoning application fee that is currently $650.
Animal services capture fee of $10 also would be done away with, as well as the a chemical capture fee that is currently $75.
As for new positions within county departments, the proposed budget includes $127,080 for an assistant county manager. Currently, Pierce, in addition to being finance director, serves as a deputy county manager. Just recently, commissioners agreed to reclassify the position of planning director/deputy county manager to a planning director position after the former director, Scott Carpenter, retired.
Burke County Manager Bryan Steen told the board he will be retiring at the end of 2022, and that he is trying to plan for continuity in county management when that happens. He said an assistant county manager could step in and serve as an interim county manager until a new manager can be found.
Animal Services is proposed to get an additional animal care specialist, which would increase the department’s our overall budget about $48,000 that includes minor operational increases, Pierce said.
EMS is proposed to get four new paramedic positions and one new ambulance and one ambulance remount.
As for county buildings, the proposed budget includes $321,800 for roof repairs and $206,000 for new camera and audio visual system at the courthouse.