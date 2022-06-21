Proposed district media policy changes draw attention in Burke, across state

In response to a year of debate and discussion surrounding inappropriate materials in school media centers, the Burke County Board of Education is considering proposed changes to its media policy.

The proposal, which advanced past its first reading in May, revises two existing board policies and adds a third containing criteria to assist in analyzing challenged books and media.

The proposal has drawn the attention of the Northwest Region of the state’s Division of Digital Teaching and Learning which, according to Public Relations Officer Cheryl Shuffler, has set up training session in August.

During this session, school officials from across the region will come to Burke County to learn about the proposal Melanie Honeycutt, chief information officer for the district’s Office of Digital Teaching and Learning, and her team have developed.

According to Honeycutt, the proposal would make three major changes to district policies governing the selection of and challenges to media center materials.

The policy would distinguish between required instructional materials and optional supplemental materials, such as library books. It would also require each school to develop a media collection and purchasing plan, centralizing all purchasing through her office.

Finally, it would create a Media Technology Advisory Committee (MTAC) to handle book challenges. To help MTCA evaluate challenged materials, the proposal has developed a new board policy which will function “similar to a rubric,” according to Honeycutt.

In addition to the rubric, MTAC members would also be required to “survey appraisals of the materials in three reputable and professional reviewing sources that have been reviewed by the technology department and deemed an appropriate resource for such,” and “weigh merits against alleged faults to form opinions based on the material as a whole and not on passages isolated from context, based on stated selection criteria.”

The proposal does not specify what qualifies as “reputable and professional reviewing sources.” In a May 23 board meeting, Honeycutt said her main concern was using unbiased sources rather than review from publishing companies which she considers biased. The proposal deletes references to The American Library Association’s Bill of Rights” from current district media policies. The district has not given a reason for their removal.

The proposed rubric lays out 16 factors and criteria the committee must consider when reviewing materials, 15 of which mirror language found in the district’s current policies. The remaining element requires the committee to consider a work’s “suitability.”

Under suitability, the proposal requires MTAC to consider whether the “work’s inclusion of profanity, racial slurs, and/or sexual content, if any, is ancillary to purpose of the work, and is consistent with the factors listed above.” The proposal deletes language requiring reviewers to consider:

“The contribution the material will make to the collection’s breadth and variety of viewpoints.”

“Recommendations of school personnel and students from all relevant departments and grade levels.”

“The reputation and significance of the material’s author, producer and publisher.”

On May 23, Board Chair Wendi Craven praised the proposal but called the statement on suitability vague. Board member Tiana Beachler agreed, wondering if it would leave room for subjectivity.

“We have to figure out a way that, regardless of who is evaluating these materials, we should all come to the same consensus,” she said.

She also told The News Herald she would like to see language requiring a balance of ideological perspectives.

“If there’s a perspective for A, there should be a perspective for B in there too,” she said.

For Craven, the best way to overcome subjectivity is with “hard data.”

“I felt like under the suitability part, if we’re talking about profanity, we need some hard data on that,” she said.

For Honeycutt, the key is bringing multiple viewpoints to the table, which is why the proposal calls for diversity within the MTAC.

“Our job as educators is to foster connections between individuals from different cultures, religions, ages, sex/gender, sexual orientations, and disabilities,” she told The News Herald. “We strive to ensure those MTAC groups are representative of the school population. (They) have to be willing to step out and understand the differences between everyone.”

On May 23, Beachler floated the idea of creating a separate section for controversial books requiring affirmative parental consent. Honeycutt said this likely would not be feasible due to the number of books in BCPS media centers and other logistical challenges.

“(It) would require a review of over 50,000 books,” she told The News Herald. “It would also require additional shelving that would have to monitored and separate from the main collections.”

Despite possible logistical challenges, Craven said the board has not completely ruled this possibility out.

The debate between removing books and requiring affirmative consent may not matter, however, as it is not clear whether challenges to the most controversial books would succeed under the new proposal.

Speaking of “Dear Martin” and “The Hate You Give,” the two most oft-cited titles in board meeting public comment periods during the 2021-22 school year, Honeycutt said she anticipates they will remain in BCPS media centers.

“Those books have gone through the current policy and procedures so they will remain on the shelf,” she told The News Herald.

It is also not clear if the proposal would impact books accused of promoting gender affirmation surgery and other LGBTQ issues. Craven told The News Herald that the existence of LGBTQ characters does not automatically make a book inappropriate.

“That has nothing to do with it,” she said. “I’m talking about sexual acts; I don’t care who is having them.”

The proposed media policy changes have advanced to a second reading at the next regular scheduled meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, June 27.