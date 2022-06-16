Proposed Drexel budget calls for electric rate decrease, sewer rate increase

DREXEL — Drexel town residents will likely see their property tax rate remain the same but some fees will increase, while electric customers will see a decrease in their bills.

The town’s proposed 2022-23 fiscal year $4.5 million proposed budget keeps the property tax rate at 38 cents per $100 of property value.

Drexel Town Manager Sherri Bradshaw said electric customers would receive a rate decrease of 5% starting with their Aug. 1 bill, if the proposed budget is approved by the board of aldermen. Drexel is an ElectriCities member and the North Carolina Municipal Power Agency 1 is projecting a wholesale rate decrease to its municipalities, Bradshaw said. In addition, she said the decrease to town electric customers also is due to the town’s electric system remaining financially sound.

The proposed budget includes a cost-of-service study for its electric system that would be a financial examination of the costs of the system and whether the costs are being recovered from all customer rate classes.

The solid waste fee to most residents is proposed to increase to $10 a month, but residents at Buena Vista Apartments, Drexel Apartments, Drexel Plaza Apartments and Sterling Place Apartments would see their solid waste fee remain at $8.

The proposed budget calls for water rates to remain the same but sewer rates would increase by 4% due to the town of Valdese, which Drexel purchases its wastewater treatment from, increasing its sewer rates 4%, Bradshaw said in her budget message. The town buys its water from the city of Morganton.

The town was allotted $590,865 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, the first allotment of which was received in July 2021, and the second allotment is expected in July.

Some of the funds would be used for salaries and benefits for fire, police and public works employees. Because of that, other projects can be completed, Bradshaw said. Those projects include replacing all water meters with radio-read meters, new financial software, a bucket truck and staffing daytime fire personnel for the year, she said.

Town employees also are proposed to receive a 4.5% cost of living increase, with 2% to be received on July 2 and the remaining 2.5% to be received in January, Bradshaw said.

The proposed budget calls for Powell Bill money to be use to repave Valdese Drive and McCall Street, and to replace or rehab sidewalks on various streets.

The proposed budget also calls for:

Purchase of a Ford Explorer Interceptor as a reserve vehicle for the police department.

Replace two duty uniforms, a dress-down uniform and a uniform coat for each full-time police officer.

Funding a full-time daytime fire department position, with a rotation of firefighters manning the position. The current budget funds a part-time daytime position.

Replacing fire department turnout gear, pagers and a thermal imager.

Street Department: Two scrap blades for dump trucks and a new sand spreader.

Funding to allow the R.O. Huffman Center to be open on a part-time basis.

A copy of the proposed budget can be viewed at Drexel Town Hall.

A public hearing on the proposed budget is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.