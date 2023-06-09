DREXEL — Drexel residents and customers could see their water and sewer bills increase in the coming year.

But their electric bill could decrease and property owners could see a break in their property taxes.

Drexel Town Manager Sherri Bradshaw is proposing a property tax rate of 35 cents per $100 of property value, down from 38 cents per $100 of property value, as part of the 2023-24 fiscal year budget. Local governments are required to approve a new budget by June 30. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

The revenue neutral tax for the town is 25 cents per $100 of property value, Bradshaw said. Each 1 cent of property tax of assessed value equates to $14,478 in tax revenue, she said in her budget message.

The proposed $5.1 million budget is $516,185 more than the town’s current year amended budget, according to the proposed budget.

Electric customers could see a 2.5% drop on kilowatt use but also could experience a slight increase on their base electric charge, according to the proposed budget. The decrease in kilowatt use charge is due to a wholesale rate decrease to North Carolina Municipal Power Agency No. 1 members, of which the town of Drexel is one, the proposed budget says.

The town’s water and sewer customers will likely see their bills increase in the coming fiscal year. Due to increases from the city of Morganton — the town’s water provider — and the town of Valdese, which provides sewer treatment, water customers would see a 5% increase and sewer customers would see an 8% increase, Bradshaw said.

For customers living inside the town, the average 5,000 gallon usage would mean an increase of $1.10 for water and $2.05 for sewer, she said. Customers outside town limits would see an increase of $1.84 for water and $3.30 for sewer for 5,000 gallons, she said.

Solid waste fees are proposed to remain the same, she said.

Bradshaw is proposing a new police officer position, which would bring the number of officers for the department to six full-time and four reserve officers.

She also is proposing a full-time day shift position for the fire department. She said it has been a part-time position but the new full-time position, which would receive benefits, would be on a five-day schedule during the day when volunteer firefighters and first responders are typically working a regular job and not able to answer calls.

Bradshaw also is proposing the part-time recreation director job at the R.O. Huffman Center become a full-time position due to the growth in recreation programs and the desire to keep the community center open and active. She said participation has increased in all sports offered.

As for employees, Bradshaw is proposing a 3% cost-of-living increase that would start with the July 21 paycheck.

In addition, she is proposing merit pay that would be based on evaluations.

“This team gives one hundred percent all the time — working across departments if needed to ‘make things happen,’” Bradshaw said, in part, in her budget message. “Dedicated employees will always be the town’s greatest asset. Employing a high standard of employees results in the town’s citizens reaping the benefits of being a full-services town. This includes all departments and both full-time and part-time employees, as well as the volunteer firemen and first responders. Without their dedication to public service, the citizens of Drexel would be lacking in the quality of service currently received daily.”

A public hearing on the budget will be held at 6 p.m. on June 20. A copy of the budget is at town hall for public inspection.