Burke County planning and zoning officials will go back to the drawing board on how or if to regulate short-term rentals.

County community development staff hosted a meeting last week to hear from members of the public on an updated proposed ordinance on short-term rentals. The majority of the people who attended the meeting were short-term rental owners.

Burke County adopted a zoning ordinance on short-term rentals on June 15, 2021.

In October, Burke County put a moratorium in place on short-term rentals and released a proposed revision of its ordinance in late January.

The moratorium was put in place after community development officials told commissioners the county’s ordinance on short-term rentals needed to be revised in light of an N.C. Court of Appeals judgement in the case of Schroeder v. City of Wilmington.

Some opinions of short-term rental owners attending the meeting ranged from feeling like they are being punished with the ordinance and that any disputes should be settled between neighbors to others saying it’s their property and the county should stay out of it.

Several others said they think it’s a reasonable proposed ordinance on the whole and think it's reasonable to create some kind of parameters.

The proposed updated ordinance would do away with a required special use permit for lake area short-term rentals.

It also gets rid of the three-strikes rule, which is if a short-term rental receives three complaints within a year their permit could be revoked, and if revoked, the owner would not be able to apply for a new one for a year.

Other changes include:

Getting rid of the previous requirement of owner-occupied or dedicated short-term rental designation.

Does away with the requirement of a yearly $100 permit fee and makes the permit fee a one-time payment.

Would cut the maximum consecutive rental period from 89 days to 30 days.

It deletes an initial or yearly safety inspection by the county zoning administrator before issuing or retaining a permit. It goes on to spell out safety requirements such as smoke and carbon dioxide detectors, fire extinguishers and locks.

It also gets rid of requirements for how close the designated responsible person for the property has to live and how soon they have to respond to complaints. However, it says repeated failure to respond in a timely manner to complaints could result in the permit for the short-term rental being revoked.

Gets rid of giving existing short-term rentals a year to come into compliance and obtain proper permits.

It also lays out other requirements such as parking and trash and recycling collection.

Alan Glines, director of community development, said Burke County recognizes the benefits of having short-term rentals because those visitors come to the county and share their experiences with others. He said one of the legs of Burke County’s economy is recreation tourism and visitors can eventually become residents.

Glines said short-term rentals are often happening in residential settings.

“And we just don't want to overwhelm the other residents because we want the quality of life to remain high here for the folks who visit, but really for the folks who live here full-time,” Glines said. “So we're just trying to find that balance.”

Bradley Kirkley, assistant planning director for the county, said based on the comments the community development department has received, they will go back to the drawing board with the proposed ordinance.

He said the department will determine whether to keep the proposed ordinance or revise and modify it. The decision will be released to the public before the next planning board meeting.

The next Burke County Planning Board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the commissioners board room and there will be opportunities for public comment, Kirkley said.

Ultimately, the Burke County Board of Commissioners will be the deciding vote on the ordinance, officials said.