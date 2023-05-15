A shortage of volunteer firefighters appears to be an issue in North Carolina and now lawmakers in the state want to find out what it will take to attract and keep them.

House Bill 565 would study volunteer firefighter incentives. It was filed in the N.C House of Representatives on April 4, was approved in that chamber on April 27 and was then sent on to the N.C. Senate the next day. It was received in the Senate on May 1 and referred to the committee on rules and operations, where it has remained.

The bill would direct the N.C. Department of Insurance and its labor and economic analysis division to study ways to incentivize the recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters. It would give the department until the regular legislative session of 2024 convenes to submit a report with findings and recommendations, the proposed bill says.

Drowning Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Airport Rhodhiss Road is a fire department in Burke County that is facing a lack of volunteers.

Melissa Stevenson is a firefighter for Drowning Creek and its public information officer. She told The News Herald that the department is barely holding on with the maximum needed firefighters.

Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis said a department must have 15 firefighters to keep its Insurance Services Office rating, which is required in order to be a fire department in North Carolina. An ISO rating is issued to fire departments from the state’s Department of Insurance and determines how much people in a fire district may pay for homeowner’s insurance.

Willis said because fire departments have been having a tough time recruiting, the required number of firefighters was dropped pre-COVID-19 from 21 to 15.

Stevenson said Drowning Creek Volunteer Fire Department currently has around 17 firefighters.

She said the department tries to do special things for the firefighters they do have to show appreciation for their service.

As for recruiting new firefighters, Stevenson said they try through word of mouth, advertise it on the sign at the department and on the department’s Facebook page. She said even when they respond to a call they invite people they meet to join the department.

Stevenson said they also reach out to potential recruits through the local community colleges and even offer help with their transportation to attend needed training.

Steve Johnson, chief of Brendletown Fire and Rescue, said one of the main problems with recruiting new firefighters and retaining them is the way the state changed how they take training classes. He said people previously could take individual training classes but the state changed that to people having to take blocks of classes — three or four classes together that are similar.

Johnson and Stevenson both said it’s difficult for volunteer firefighters who work full-time jobs to find the time to take a block of classes. Stevenson said her department requires around 10 different classes before a firefighter can start. But there are other training classes firefighters have to take, she said.

Johnson said the hazmat classes are a total of 40 hours of training, which takes 10 nights to complete.

“It’s a nightmare,” Johnson said.

Stevenson said some of the hazmat classes are taught Thursday through Sunday, which, again, is difficult for people working full-time jobs.

Johnson said the state should go back to allowing firefighters to take individual classes.