Proposed transportation plan comment period open until late October

Burke residents who want to weigh in on the state’s transportation plan for 2024-33 have another month before the comment period ends.

In August, the North Carolina Department of Transportation updated its draft 2024-33 State Transportation Improvement Program and the plan includes multiple projects in Burke County.

Public comment can be submitted by taking a short online survey via NCDOT’s public engagement website at https://bit.ly/2VbeApw.

NCDOT said the cycle to update the STIP for 2024-33 began in fall 2019. However, due to rising costs for projects funded in the current 2020-29 STIP, little to no funding was projected to be available for new projects in the next STIP. That’s why on Aug. 4, 2021, the Prioritization Workgroup and the N.C. Board of Transportation decided that the current prioritization cycle would be halted and the 2024-33 STIP would be developed using existing projects from the currently adopted 2020-29 STIP, NCDOT said.

Certain projects in the STIP are eligible to be swapped with other projects as long as the department and the Metropolitan Planning Organization or Rural Planning Organization agree and the total cost of the project swapped into the draft STIP is less than 110% of the costs of project(s) swapped out, NCDOT said.

Projects in Burke County eligible for swaps are:

College Street multimodal connector (North Green Street to U.S. 70 in Morganton): Would construct a multiuse path — Prioritization is scheduled for delivery, with right-of-way projected scheduled this year, with construction projected to start in 2024; Remaining funding needed for construction is $2.3 million.

Interstate 40 Exit 111 and Carolina Street SE — Revise interchange: Currently committed in the 2020-29 STIP; Will be reprioritized; Funded for preliminary engineering only. The total cost is $37.4 million, with remaining funds needed at $31.6 million. Construction currently set to start in 2029.

I-40 Exit 103 and Burkemont Avenue — Improve interchange: Currently committed in the 2020-29 STIP; Will be reprioritized; Funded for preliminary engineering only. The remaining funding needed for the project is $48.7 million. Currently, construction would start after 2029.

I-40 Exit 100 and Jamestown Road — Upgrade interchange: Currently committed in the 2020-29 STIP; Will be reprioritized; Funded for preliminary engineering only, with remaining funds needed at $33.2 million. Construction scheduled to start in 2029.

I-40 Exit 107 and Drexel Road — Upgrade interchange: Currently committed in the 2020-29 STIP; Will be reprioritized; Funded for preliminary engineering only, with remaining funds needed at $29.3 million. Construction scheduled to start in 2029.

I-40 Exit 116 and Old N.C. 10: Upgrade interchange and remove two-way traffic—Currently committed in the 2020-29 STIP; Will be reprioritized; Funded for preliminary engineering only, with remaining funds needed at $23 million. Construction to start after 2029.

I-40 Exit 112 and Mineral Springs Mountain Road/Eldred Street SE: Construct interchange improvements — Not funded; Currently committed in the 2020-29 STIP; Will be reprioritized; Funds needed is $8.36 million. Construction to start after 2029.

I-40 Exit 118 and Old N.C. 10: Construct interchange improvements — Currently committed and scheduled for delivery; Projected right-of-way schedule is 2023; projected construction is 2024; total remaining funds needed is $13.2 million.

I-40 Exit 98 and Causby Road: Redesign interchange and remove two-way on-ramp — Not funded and not committed; Will be reprioritized; remaining funds needed is $5.7 million.

N.C. 126 – Watermill Road to Fish Hatchery Road: Modernize roadway — Not funded and not committed; Remaining funding needed is $31.3 million.

N.C. 181 – St. Mary’s Church Road to Morganton ETJ: Widen existing roadway — Committed and scheduled for delivery; Right-of-ways in progress, with them expected to be completed in 2028 and construction to start in 2029; Remaining funding needed is $10.8 million.

N.C. 181: Widen to three lanes — Committed and scheduled for delivery; Not funded; Remaining funding needed is $22.9 million.

Burkemont Avenue and West Fleming Drive: Intersection improvements — Committed and will be reprioritized; Not funded; total remaining funds needed $9.1 million. Construction to start after 2029.

The costs and schedules are as of Aug. 4 and are subject to change, NCDOT notes in the STIP.

Other Burke County projects in the draft STIP include:

Main Avenue East, 2nd Street SE to U.S. 70 in Hildebran: Construct pedestrian improvements — total remaining funds needed is $520,000; Construction is expected to start in 2023.

Morganton downtown greenway connector: Right-of-ways acquisitions are in progress, with remaining funding needed at $1.6 million, according to the updated draft STIP.

I-40: Replace bridges over Silver Creek with remaining funds needed at $11.8 million; Construction expected to start in 2026.

Connelly Springs Road: Replace bridge over Catawba River — Construction expected to start in 2024; Total remaining funding needed is $18.06 million.

Harland Road: Replace bridge over Bristol Creek — Construction projected to start this year; Total remaining funding needed is $790,000.

U.S. 64/70: Replace bridge over Southern Railroad tracks — Construction projected to start in 2023; Total remaining funding needed is $16.87 million.

Fonta Flora State Trail at the intersection of Laurel Ridge Court and North Powerhouse Road to the proposed Harris Whisnant trailhead at the intersection of Harry Whisnant Road and Cobb Road: Construct bicycle and pedestrian facility — Total remaining funding needed is $626,000; Right-of-way projected to be complete in 2023.

I-40 mile marker 93 to mile marker 119: Rehabilitate pavement and bridges — Nothing is noted about the cost of the project.

The Final 2024-33 STIP is anticipated to be presented to the state Board of Transportation for approval in May 2023, according to NCDOT.

More information on the STIP process can be found at bit.ly/2Rj7rpA.