Proposed Valdese budget calls for water/sewer increase

VALDESE — Valdese residents likely won’t see their property taxes change in the upcoming fiscal year but they can expect water and sewer rates to increase.
In his proposed 2021-22 fiscal budget, Town Manager Seth Eckard is recommending the tax rate remain at 54.5 cents per $100 of property value. The proposed budget is a total of $12,030,352.
The Valdese Town Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget starting at 6 p.m. June 28 in the council chambers in town hall.
Water and sewer rates are proposed to increase by 3%.
Residential water customers who live in town limits will see their rate go from $34.15 for the first 3,000 gallons with $3.40 per each additional 1,000 gallons to $35.20 for the first 3,000 gallons and $3.55 for each additional 1,000 gallons.
Residential water customers who live outside town limits will see rates go from $53.20 for the first 3,000 gallons and $6.30 for each additional 1,000 gallons to $54.80 for the first 3,000 gallons and $6.50 for each additional 1,000 gallons.
Residential sewer rates for inside customers will go from $7.25 for the first 3,000 gallons and $2.45 for each additional 1,000 gallons to $7.55 for the first 3,000 gallons and $2.55 for each additional 1,000 gallons.
Residential outside sewer customers will go from $13.55 for the first 3,000 gallons and $4.60 for each additional 1,000 gallons to $14.10 for the first 3,000 gallons and $4.80 for each additional 1,000 gallons.
In his proposed budget message, Eckard said the Capital Improvement Plan contains a recommended funding model that restructures utility rates to ensure the town will be able to pay for all of its capital needs. The town proposes to restore the utility fund balance to a level that will accommodate future projects. The proposed water and sewer increases are meant to cover aging infrastructure needs, Eckard said.
Capital improvements in the budget at the water plant and wastewater plant includes replacing the roof of the main building, maintenance vehicle replacement, spare pumps, concrete work at compost pad, replacing valve to the aeration basin, replacing a chlorine meter and various waterline upgrades, among other items.
The proposed budget also calls for the tennis court to be resurfaced, pool pumps to be replaced, replacement of pool variable frequency drives and replacement of the gym floor at the recreation center.
In addition, it calls for replacing the stage lighting system in the Old Rock School, resurfacing the public works parking lot, replacing the leaf collection truck, replacing a dump truck and buying a police patrol vehicle and equipment.
Ekcard is proposing a 2% cost-of-living increase for full-time employees and a $40,000 donation to the Burke County Library.