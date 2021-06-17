Proposed Valdese budget calls for water/sewer increase

VALDESE — Valdese residents likely won’t see their property taxes change in the upcoming fiscal year but they can expect water and sewer rates to increase.

In his proposed 2021-22 fiscal budget, Town Manager Seth Eckard is recommending the tax rate remain at 54.5 cents per $100 of property value. The proposed budget is a total of $12,030,352.

The Valdese Town Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget starting at 6 p.m. June 28 in the council chambers in town hall.

Water and sewer rates are proposed to increase by 3%.

Residential water customers who live in town limits will see their rate go from $34.15 for the first 3,000 gallons with $3.40 per each additional 1,000 gallons to $35.20 for the first 3,000 gallons and $3.55 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

Residential water customers who live outside town limits will see rates go from $53.20 for the first 3,000 gallons and $6.30 for each additional 1,000 gallons to $54.80 for the first 3,000 gallons and $6.50 for each additional 1,000 gallons.

Residential sewer rates for inside customers will go from $7.25 for the first 3,000 gallons and $2.45 for each additional 1,000 gallons to $7.55 for the first 3,000 gallons and $2.55 for each additional 1,000 gallons.